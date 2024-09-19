New York Jets Given Exciting Draft Option That Doesn't Replace Aaron Rodgers
For the past few months it has seemed like the New York Jets would be a shoe-in to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, but is that the only option?
If Aaron Rodgers ends up coming back for another season, it might be smart to go all in for a Super Bowl and adding more talent to the roster instead of having someone sit for a year.
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team explored that option in his latest mock draft where he had the Jets take Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks with the No. 24 overall selection.
"When you look at the New York defensive depth chart, you see talent up and down the roster except for the safety position. While the Jets may like Tony Adams, Chuck Clark, and Ashtyn Davis, the opportunity to add a star like Starks is just too good to pass up," said Crabbs. "Starks prowling the secondary between DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner is a horrifying proposition for opposing offenses, which is why it's the perfect pick for New York."
Through the first two games of the season, it has become abundantly clear that the Jets are going to need to address the safety room after the season.
Adams has actually been one of the better players on the defense overall and has had an issue with missed tackles.
Clark has been a complete liability in coverage, which is not too surprising given that he already didn't excel in that field before not playing at all last season.
Davis played so poorly in the first game that they didn't give him any snaps in the second.
Starks would be an immediate difference maker in this group, injecting elite athleticism and footabll IQ.
The Bulldogs All-American has been highly touted since high school. He was a five-star recruit and a top five player in his class.
Despite all of the talent on the Georgia roster, especially in the secondary, he was a day one starter for a National Championship squad.
He came out of the gates swinging this year with an early contender for the interception of the season against the Clemson Tigers which showcased great awareness and body control.
There is certainly a case to be made for bringing in another quarterback to learn behind Rodgers, but adding a talent like Starks to a contending squad might be too hard to pass up.