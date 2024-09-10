Jets Country

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Throws First Touchdown of His New York Jets Career

Aaron Rodgers was finally able to get his long-awaited first New York Jets touchdown on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium
For New York Jets fans, what took place on Monday Night Football was a long time coming.

After their superstar Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four snaps into his Jets tenure that virtually ended their season before it began, the future Hall of Famer is now back for Year 2 with his sights set on proving the doubters wrong and getting this team into the playoffs.

It was a rocky start for Rodgers and this offense, going three-and-out during their first possession of the game that was followed by Breece Hall fumbling the ball after a reception on their fourth play from scrimmage.

But, New York was able to settle into the contest and find a groove on their third possession of the game, resulting a 12-play drive that saw Hall take in a three-yard rush for the Jets' first touchdown of the year.

Unfortunately, it took a bit longer for Rodgers and Co. to get back onto the scoreboard.

Thankfully, New York was able to put together a drive when they needed it most late in the third quarter as Rodgers connected with his trusty wide receiver Allen Lazard on a 36-yard touchdown strike up the middle of the field.

Like he's done throughout his career, he used his hard count to get the San Francisco 49ers' defense to jump offsides, giving Rodgers a free play to work with.

Based on their time together with the Green Bay Packers, Lazard knew exactly what to do, streaking up the seam to catch his second touchdown in a Jets uniform.

Hopefully that drive is a sign of things to come for this offense as they have struggled to move the ball all night on the 49ers, trailing 26-13 at the time of writing.

