New York Jets Star Catches First Touchdown of Season From Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets have opened up a 21-3 lead against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.
Aaron Rodgers led an 11-play, 66-yard touchdown drive after the Jets forced New England into a 3 and out on their first drive of the second half. Thus far tonight, the New York defense has held the Patriots' offense virtually stagnant outside of a field goal in the second quarter.
Rodgers finished off the drive with a 2-yard bullet to Garrett Wilson, layering it past the outstretched arm of New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez who had held Wilson to just two receptions on the night prior to the scoring drive:
Earlier in the drive, Rodgers got the Jets moving with an 11-yard scramble in which he showed that he appears to be completely healed from the Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season before it really got started:
During the drive, Rodgers went over 200 yards passing for the first time this season as well as his second consecutive multi-touchdown game. Thus far tonight, Rodgers has looked better than he has all season. Thus far, and in turn, the best he has looked in a New York Jets uniform.
New England would be forced to punt on the following drive and put the ball back in New York's hands, already trailing 21-3 late in the third quarter. As things appear, the Jets are well on their way to a 2-1 record and an early Week 3 victory on Thursday night.