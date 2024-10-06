Watch New York Jets Finally Score First Touchdown vs. Minnesota Vikings
After a frustrating first half, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally got them on the board with a passing touchdown late in the first half.
The touchdown, in the final minute of the half, cut the Minnesota Vikings lead to 17-7 going into the break.
The Jets’ defense forced the Vikings to punt with less than two minutes left and New York took over at the Vikings’ 31-yard-line, thanks to a 31-yard punt return by Xavier Gipson.
From there, Rodgers navigated a tough Minnesota defense to get the touchdown. Running back Breece Hall rushed for a 7-yard gain, followed by Rodgers’ 10-yard pass to Garrett Wilson to move the chains.
Rodgers’ next two passes from the Vikings’ 14-yard line were incomplete. But the third found veteran receiver Allen Lazard in the back of the end zone for the Jets’ first touchdown.
Rodgers finished the first half 10-of-20 for 95 yards, one yard shy of 60,000 career passing yards.
He had a frustrating half, as he threw two interceptions, one of which led directly to a Vikings score.
In the first quarter Rodgers threw a quick pass to the outside to Garrett Wilson, but Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel picked Rogers off and took it to the house for a touchdown to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. Oddly, Van Ginkel was the Minnesota player in coverage on the touchdown pass.
It was Van Ginkel’s second-pick six of the season, as he returned it 63 yards.
That interception right after the Jets forced the Vikings’ first turnover of the game on the previous drive.
On the Jets’ following drive, Rodgers threw his second interception of the game as he overthrew wide receiver Allan Lazard on a post route and the Vikings’ Camryn Bynum, giving Minnesota another chance to put points on the board.
Entering the game the Jets were coming off a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, as Rodgers played just the fifth game of his career without a touchdown. The quarterback’s “cadence” in pre-snap became a source of controversy during the week. There were Davante Adams rumors swirling everywhere, along with plenty of criticism of coach Robert Saleh.
The Vikings entered the game as one of the remaining undefeated teams led by former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold at quarterback.