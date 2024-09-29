Watch: New York Jets Miss Game Winning Field Goal Attempt in Loss to Denver
The New York Jets lost to the Denver Broncos by a score of 10-9 in what was an offensively ugly showing from both teams.
Even in a game in which the Jets could not find the end zone, they still got a chance to win it right at the end of the game when they got the ball back following a Denver missed field goal that would have made it 13-9 with just over a minute left.
After several completions and a big pass interference call, Aaron Rodgers was able to get New York into field goal range, but Greg Zuerlein missed the 50-yarder wide to the right:
With no timeouts remaining, Denver was able to kneel it out and leave East Rutherford with a victory that almost feels stolen. The Jets got into scoring position numerous times throughout the game, but ultimately settling for three and not six too many times along with sloppy penalties and general foolishness leads to the loss.
New York drops to 2-2 on the season while the Broncos climb to 2-2 and get to 2-1 on the road. Coming up next for the Jets will be a trip to London to take on former quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been phenomenal thus far to begin the year. Things will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST as New York will try to get back on the right track against a very good Vikings team.
Things will have to improve tremendously on the offensive side of the football if there is to be any chance of that happening for the Jets.