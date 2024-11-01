Watch: New York Jets Superstar’s Absurd One-Handed Touchdown Grab
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson gave fans a catch to remember in the third quarter with a one-handed grab that led to a touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, he one-upped it in one of the most incredible scores you’ll ever see.
Wilson ran a go route on third down in single coverage against a Houston Texans cornerback and quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw the ball toward the back of the end zone.
Wilson turned around and grabbed the football with his right hand, much like Odell Beckham Jr. did with the New York Giants several years ago at MetLife Stadium.
After he brought in the ball, Wilson got his left foot down and then got his left shin down before his left knee landed out of bounds. That allowed him to get his right foot down to complete the catch.
But the catch was declared incomplete on the field and the Jets had to challenge the play. After several minutes, the play was reversed and Wilson was awarded his second touchdown of the game on the most acrobatic catch Jets fans have seen in years.
The score gave New York a 14-10 lead.
Earlier in the game, Wilson made a one-handed catch that led to a touchdown, but nothing nearly as acrobatic as his second score.
On that play, which ended a 70-yard scoring drive, Rodgers found Wilson on the left side of the field. The ball was just a little outside of Wilson's grasp, but he was able to haul it in with his right hand and bring it back to his body to finish off the catch and then he ran easily to the end zone for the game-tying score.
Wilson, the 2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year and on pace to have his third straight 1,000-yard season, had put together an incredible night as New York was moving the football with an undermanned offensive line due to a pair of in-game injuries.
Guard John Simpson suffered a groin injury and Jake Hanson suffered a hamstring injury. That led rookie tackle Olu Fashanu to take Hanson’s place at right guard, while Max Mitchell slid into left guard for Simpson.
The Jets were already without Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), their starting right guard, and their versatile back-up, Xavier Newman, who is on injured reserve with a neck injury.
During the game New York lost edge rusher Will McDonald IV late in the first half to a non-contact injury that the Jets said was an ankle injury.
New York also moved veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard to injured reserve earlier Thursday with a chest injury.