Watch: New York Jets Star Makes Dazzling One-Handed Touchdown Catch
The New York Jets bounced back from an awful first half to score on their opening drive of the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Thursday.
The catch was the best play of the game offensively for New York, which fell behind 7-0 at halftime after accumulating just 69 yards of total offense.
The Jets beat that total on the scoring drive, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers navigated them 70 yards to tie the game at 7-7.
But it was wide receiver Garrett Wilson that made the drive something to watch.
On the scoring play, Rogers found Wilson on the left side of the field. The ball was just a little outside of Wilson's grasp, but he was able to haul it in with his right hand and bring it back to his body to finish off the catch and then he ran easily to the end zone for the game-tying score.
It was Wilson’s fourth catch of the game.
Earlier in the game, The Jets nearly had a touchdown on their most creative play of the game. Rodgers took the snap under center and handed the football to rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley, who went around the right side and had plenty of field to operate as he ran toward the goal line.
Unfortunately, as he prepared to cross the goal line he dropped the football, thinking he had already crossed the goal line. Instead, he not only missed out on his first NFL touchdown but he encapsulated New York’s awful season to that point.
But Wilson, the 2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year and on pace to have his third straight 1,000-yard season, erased that mistake with one electric catch.
New York was moving the football with an undermanned offensive line due to a pair of in-game injuries.
Guard John Simpson suffered a groin injury and Jake Hanson suffered a hamstring injury. That led rookie tackle Olu Fashanu to take Hanson’s place at right guard, while Max Mitchell slid into left guard for Simpson.
The Jets were already without Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), their starting right guard, and their versatile back-up, Xavier Newman, who is on injured reserve with a neck injury.
During the game New York lost edge rusher Will McDonald IV late in the first half to a non-contact injury that the Jets said was an ankle injury.
New York also moved veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard to injured reserve earlier Thursday with a chest injury.