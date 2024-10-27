Weird Quarterback Trend Working Against New York Jets vs. Patriots
On one hand, facing a rookie quarterback can give a team like the New York Jets an advantage.
The New England Patriots (1-6) are set to start Drake Maye against the Jets (2-5) in what will be his third start of the season. Maye made his NFL debut against New York last month in relief of then-starter Jacoby Brissett. The first-round pick took over the starting job two weeks ago.
The Jets have lost four straight games since their win over the Patriots and are desperate to turn their season around. The Patriots haven’t won since the opening week of the season.
But, if history and trends are any indication, the Jets may be in trouble.
Here’s why — Maye is the fourth New England quarterback to make one of his first three NFL starts against the Jets. The other three each beat the Jets, per ESPN.
The culprits are Mac Jones, Matt Cassel and Scott Zolak.
Jones, a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2021, started his second career game against the Jets and threw for 186 yards on 22-of-30 passing in a 25-6 win over New York. The Jets did sack him three times.
New England drafted Cassel in the seventh round in 2005 but he didn’t start a game until 2008 when Tom Brady suffered a season-ending injury. New York was his first career start on Sept. 14, 2008, and he threw for 165 yards on 16-of-23 passing in a 19-10 victory. New York sacked him four times.
Statistically, it was his best season as he threw for 3,693 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Patriots went 10-5 with him as the starter.
Zolak is a deep cut in Patriots history. He was a fourth-round pick in 1991 and made his first four starts in 1992.
His start against the Jets was the second of his career on Nov. 22, 1992. He went 7-of-16 for 102 yards but the Patriots won, 24-3.
Zolak started seven games in his career, most of which was spent with the Patriots as Drew Bledsoe’s backup.
When Maye faced the Jets late in Week 3 he went 4-for-8 for 22 yards as he was sacked twice in mop-up duty.
Since taking over the starter he’s put together two solid games for the Patriots. Against Houston in Week 6 he threw for 243 yards on 20-of-33 passing for three touchdowns and two interceptions while he was sacked four times. Last week against Jacksonville he threw for 276 yards on 26-of-37 passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked twice.