New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Predictions: Insider Picks, Analysis
The New York Jets have a four-game losing streak. The New England Patriots have a six-game losing streak.
Unless, there is a tie, one of these two teams will end their streak when they square off at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., at 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday.
The Jets (2-5) haven’t won since they beat the Patriots in September. At the time, the Jets were 2-1 and it seemed like happy days were ahead.
Since then? Well, if you need the refresher:
New York owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach. Ulbrich installed Todd Downing as play-caller to replace offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The Jets traded for wide receiver Davante Adams and holdout pass rusher Haason Reddick finally signed a contract and reported to work.
Yep, all that and New York hasn’t won a game.
The Patriots (1-6) haven’t won since their season opener. Since they last meet the Jets, New England made rookie quarterback Drake Maye the starter. There’s probably other stuff but most expected the Patriots to have to rebuild.
That was not the expectation in New York.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
New York Jets 29, New England Patriots 22
The Jets look like the better team on paper. But one should always beware of a team with a young quarterback because you never know when he might get confidence. Maye has been solid since he took over. He’s not leading the Patriots to wins, but he hasn’t really cost them much on the field. I suspect Reddick will make some impact, but I think this is the game where the Jets finally — FINALLY — sell out to the run game. If not now, when? New York builds a lead and hangs on late.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
New York Jets 31, New England Patriots 24
The New York Jets need a win if they intend to keep their playoff hopes alive against their AFC East rival. As they continue to look for their identity under Ulbrich, the team must make a splash early against a Patriots team who is looking to erase its “soft” narrative. Look for Rodgers and Adams to finally figure it out after a full week of preparation.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
Pittsburgh Steelers 28, New England Patriots 13
Something has to start moving in the right direction for the Jets if they want to avoid being a massive disappointment this season. Facing the Patriots could be exactly what the doctor ordered. Not only is New England coming back from a trip overseas, but their head coach called out the players for being "soft," which doesn't signal things are rosy there. Meanwhile, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has Adams and the offense looks a smidge better, so this should be a get-right spot for New York.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, New England Patriots 13
After a fourth straight lost, the New York Jets will have an excellent chance to get back in the win column against the New England Patriots. In their earlier meeting this year, it was the best the Jets have looked. They should replicate that and get a victory.