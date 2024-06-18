Where Jets Primary Weapons Rank in Fantasy Football Hierarchy
The New York Jets landed two offensive studs early in the 2022 NFL Draft and both men quickly established themselves as producers at the highest level.
Despite the offense lacking stability at quarterback and a sufficient line, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall have managed to shine individually. Wilson has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Hall, who averages 4.8 yards per carry, totaled nearly 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 2023.
In terms of fantasy football value, Wilson and Hall are both intriguing draft prospects with potential to serve as roster building blocks throughout multiple league formats. Classifying players into "tiers" on a position-by-position basis, Sports Illustrated fantasy guru Michael Fabiano placed Wilson and Hall near the top of his lists. Both Jets landed "Tier 2" status at their respective positions.
Fabiano placed five receivers — CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase — in Tier 1, referring to those pass-catchers as "The Elite." Labeled as "Mid WR1s," four players — Wilson, A.J. Brown, Puka Nacua, Marvin Harrison Jr. — comprised the second tier.
"Wilson is a popular breakout candidate, as he’ll have Aaron Rodgers under center," said Fabiano.
Starting all 17 games last year, Wilson made 95 receptions with the likes of Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian throwing the passes. In SI's overall positional fantasy rankings, Wilson stands as the No. 8 WR — one spot behind Nacua. The Jets WR1 has established a good rapport with Rodgers and apparently made multiple noteworthy plays during spring practices open to media.
As for Hall, the dynamic ball carrier is arguably a Tier 1 running back, but Fabiano deemed only one man worthy of such status. San Francisco 49ers' stud Christian McCaffrey is the lone running back classified in "The Elite" category. Meanwhile, Hall landed in the second tier along with three others — Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs - who were deemed High RB1s.
Hall, who brings added value as a recover out of the backfield, ranks as the No. 3 overall running back behind only McCaffrey and Robinson.
"Hall finished second in points among runners last season, and that was after coming off a serious knee injury," noted Fabiano.
The thought moving forward is increased production across the board for the Jets offense with Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, at the controls.
Although he projects to be a competent field general, which is exactly what New York needs, the 40-year-old Rodgers's fantasy value has dropped down to backup status.