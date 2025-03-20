Why Ex-Bengals Playmaker Is Near-Perfect Jets Target
The New York Jets have done things a little bit differently this offseason in comparison to the last few years.
This isn't too shocking as there is new leadership in charge.
New York has Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey running the show and rather than investing in big-name talent in free agency, the team has opted for cheaper alternatives so far. New York has made a handful of additions and Justin Fields obviously is the biggest addition, but even he started just six games last year.
The Jets currently have just over $27 million in cap space right now per Over The Cap. This number is obviously going to change. Some of the cap space will be used for draftees once the NFL Draft gets here in April. The Jets have enough space to make moves, but maybe not massive expenditures.
One guy who seems like he could fit the team's free agency strategy so far is former Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans receiver Tyler Boyd.
Boyd is 30 years old and is coming off the lowest numbers of his career since 2017 when he played just 10 games. To be fair to him, though, the Titans' quarterback situation was a mess. He had 39 catches for 390 yards in 2024 in 16 games but had 67 catches for 670 yards in 2023 in his final season with the Bengals even as a No. 3 receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
He had a $2.4 million deal in 2024 and it wouldn't be shocking to see him land a deal in the same range this offseason. The Jets need reinforcements at receiver and Boyd is a guy who has had at least 600 yards in seven of his nine NFL seasons and topped 800 yards four times over that stretch.
He's a dependable option could be a solid option out of the slot for a cheap price. Garrett Wilson obviously is the team's No. 1 option, but Boyd could be a solid No. 2 or No. 3.
