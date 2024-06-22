Why Jets Wide Receivers Landed Bottom-Half Ranking Among NFL Position Groups
There is no shortage of questions looming over the New York Jets' receiving corps.
While WR1 Garrett Wilson is as much of a sure thing as can be, the rest of the crew is flush with uncertainty. The return of future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers provides an instant boost to New York's receivers room, but will it be enough?
The existence of unknowns is likely the driving force behind the less-than-mediocre status the Jets' receivers earned in the latest Pro Football Focus position group rankings. PFF slotted the Green & White WR Corps at No. 19 overall on the 32-team list. The San Francisco 49ers topped the rankings followed by the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins at No. 2 overall.
From 2024 NFL receiving corps rankings:
"Garrett Wilson is a star receiver, and a fully healthy season from Aaron Rodgers should only highlight that even more.
Breece Hall is a very good receiver out of the backfield, but outside of him, there are a lot of unknowns. Mike Williams, while a solid flier signing, is recovering from a torn ACL. Perhaps better quarterback play will elevate everyone on the team. Time will tell."
Outside of Wilson, Jets' wide receivers were essentially non-factors in 2023. In fact, tight end Tyler Conklin has been second on the team in receiving yards behind Wilson each of the last two seasons. Meanwhile, running back Breece Hall recorded the second-highest receptions (76) total amongst the Jets' offensive weapons last year.
Wilson has kicked off his NFL career by posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons despite the team's instability at quarterback. The two men projected to land directly behind him on the depth chart are both new to New York and have yet to experience Big Apple pressure.
When healthy, former Los Angeles Chargers' first-round draft pick Mike Williams has been a legitimate downfield receiving threat, but the Jets' free-agent pickup is fewer than nine months removed from the ACL tear that prematurely ended his 2023 season. It's unknown how long it will take New York's projected WR2 to regain full speed.
The team will likely rely on third-round rookie Malachi Corley to fill the WR3/slot role, and there's no telling how quickly he will adjust to the professional game. Coming out of Western Kentucky, Corley lacks that Power 5 college conference experience.
Then, there's the almost-forgotten Allen Lazard. After inking a four-year free-agent deal reportedly worth $44 million, the veteran struggled mightily during his first season wearing Green & White. He totaled only 23 catches on 49 targets and was a healthy gameday scratch on three occasions. Will Rodgers's presence help the former Green Bay Packers' leading receiver to rediscover his old form?
Second-year undrafted receivers Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee are back in the mix, but boast limited past production. The lesser-known prospects, who impressed enough to earn roster spots, were used sparingly as receivers during game action. Gipson, who held primary return duties, totaled 229 receiving yards on 21 receptions. Brownlee made five catches over seven games.
As it stands now, the Jets' receiving corps features one stud followed by five questions marks. It's no surprise they are viewed as a less-than-average unit.