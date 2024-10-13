Why New York Jets Changing Offensive Play-Callers May Not Matter
It was clear after the New York Jets’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings that something had to change offensively.
Former head coach Robert Saleh finally reached the conclusion on Tuesday. Reportedly, as he walked into the team facility that day he was set to demote offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from play-calling duties and hand them to passing game coordinator Todd Downing, who had been an offensive coordinator at two previous stops in the NFL.
He never got the chance. Owner Woody Johnson fired him before he could make the change and elevated defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach.
Johnson views the Jets “…as a team ready to compete now and wanted to make a move to get things on the right track before it was too late.” That’s why he made the move just five games into the season.
No one can really be sure what Downing will do with the offense on Monday when the Jets (2-3) face the Buffalo Bills (3-2) in a battle for the top of the AFC East, at least not unilt the game starts. In fact, Downing may not have the impact the Jets are hoping for — and it may have nothing to do with Downing.
Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who filed an extensive report about the Jets’ tumultuous week on Saturday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be the biggest determinant — or impediment — to the offense’s success, depending on your point of view.
It’s not his loyalty to Hackett or his stubbornness to change. Russini spoke to coaches that are familiar with Rodgers and the offense’s success may come down to what it was always going to come down to — him.
It won’t ultimately change much about the Jets’ offensive process, though. As it was explained by coaches familiar with Rodgers, the call will go into Rodgers’ headset, and the four-time MVP will decide to either run the play or to signal his own play to his receivers at the line of scrimmage.
Hackett was reportedly giving Rodgers options through the headset before he was demoted. So, if Downing provides the same options to the 40-year-old quarterback, he’ll be at the mercy of his quarterback and the defense in front of him.
And Rodgers has been processing offenses like that going back to his Green Bay days with former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Matt LaFleur.
So it really boils down to what schematic changes Downing intends to make and whether Rodgers will take to them. During the week, Ulbrich, Downing and Rodgers have indicated the adjustment won’t be massive in scope.
In five games he’s thrown for 1,093 yards, seven touchdown and four interceptions in five games, completing 61 percent of his passes.