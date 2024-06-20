Why New York Jets Should Pursue Trade for 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk
The New York Jets have put together a busy offseason, clearly looking to make a push towards competing for a Super Bowl.
Joe Douglas and the front office clearly wanted to make moves to give Aaron Rodgers more weapons. They were able to bring two new wideouts to the team this offseason.
During free agency, the Jets made a strong move to go out and get Mike Williams. The former Los Angeles Chargers star is coming off of a torn ACL, but is expecting to be back soon. He will have a massive impact alongside Garrett Wilson at the wide receiver position.
After signing Williams, they doubled down at wide receiver, drafting Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft. Corley is expected to assume an important role right off the bat in his rookie season.
While the two wide receivers are excellent additions, New York tried to make a much bigger move. It has been reported that the Jets tried to make a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Even though they weren't able to get the deal done, the attempt showed that New York would like to acquire another star wide receiver for their future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Could they still have interest in making a blockbuster move at wide receiver? If so, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk could be a potential option.
Aiyuk has been locked into a contract dispute with the 49ers throughout the NFL offseason. The two sides have been unable to come together on a new deal. It's possible that the right trade offer could entice them to move him.
The Jets should absolutely pursue a trade with San Francisco for Aiyuk. He would take their offense to a different and much higher level.
During the 2023 season with the 49ers, Aiyuk ended up catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers showcased his ability to be a No. 1 wide receiver.
In New York, he would not be the team's No. 1 receiver on the depth chart, but he would in essence be utilized as a top target. Wilson and Aiyuk would both receive a high number of targets from Rodgers. They would feed off of each other and give opposing defenses nightmares.
At just 26 years old, New York could also sign him long-term and build around the duo of Wilson and Aiyuk.
Clearly, the Jets were willing to spend big to get Jefferson. Aiyuk may not be on the same level as the Vikings' superstar, but he would also be cheaper to acquire.
If New York is serious about going all-in for a Super Bowl, this is the kind of move they should make. They're loaded on the defensive side of the ball, they have improved their offensive line, they have an elite running back in Breece Hall, all to go along with having their superstar quarterback.
Aiyuk is not necessarily "needed" for the Jets to compete this season, but acquiring him would push them to being a legitimate elite Super Bowl contender.
While it's not necessarily a likely scenario, a wide receiver trio of Wilson, Williams, and Aiyuk would be insane. New York should take a look at what they would have to do to aquire the rising star wide receiver.