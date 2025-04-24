Jets Could Swing Draft Day Trade For Ravens' $56 Million Star
The New York Jets lost Tyler Conklin in free agency and haven't done much to replace him yet.
New York is reportedly eyeing Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft, but there's a chance they land somebody like Missouri's Armand Membou instead. If the Jets don't land Warren, there's a chance they look to swing a blockbuster trade for a proven NFL tight end.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested it was likely the Baltimore Ravens looked to trade tight end Mark Andrews during the NFL Draft. Davenport doesn't note the Jets as a landing spot for the star, but they could certainly throw their name in the hat if Andrews is being shopped.
"On some level, it’s hard to imagine Andrews lining up for another team," Davenport wrote. "But he turns 30 in September, the Ravens have fellow tight end Isaiah Likely on their roster, and Andrews’ 673 receiving yards last year were his fewest in a full season since his rookie campaign. However, Andrews also scored a career-high 11 touchdowns last year, tops among all tight ends. That red-zone prowess could appeal to teams looking for reliable veteran options in the passing game."
The Jets could be the perfect landing spot for Andrews. They have the clear need for a tight end, especially because of how much Justin Fields uses his bigger targets.
Setting Fields up for future success is a huge key to the Jets' season and it likely wouldn't be too expensive to trade for the star pass catcher.
