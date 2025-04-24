Jets Country

Jets Could Swing Draft Day Trade For Ravens' $56 Million Star

Could the Jets be a landing spot for Mark Andrews?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) poses with his girlfriend Elena Yates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) poses with his girlfriend Elena Yates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets lost Tyler Conklin in free agency and haven't done much to replace him yet.

New York is reportedly eyeing Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft, but there's a chance they land somebody like Missouri's Armand Membou instead. If the Jets don't land Warren, there's a chance they look to swing a blockbuster trade for a proven NFL tight end.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested it was likely the Baltimore Ravens looked to trade tight end Mark Andrews during the NFL Draft. Davenport doesn't note the Jets as a landing spot for the star, but they could certainly throw their name in the hat if Andrews is being shopped.

"On some level, it’s hard to imagine Andrews lining up for another team," Davenport wrote. "But he turns 30 in September, the Ravens have fellow tight end Isaiah Likely on their roster, and Andrews’ 673 receiving yards last year were his fewest in a full season since his rookie campaign. However, Andrews also scored a career-high 11 touchdowns last year, tops among all tight ends. That red-zone prowess could appeal to teams looking for reliable veteran options in the passing game."

The Jets could be the perfect landing spot for Andrews. They have the clear need for a tight end, especially because of how much Justin Fields uses his bigger targets.

Setting Fields up for future success is a huge key to the Jets' season and it likely wouldn't be too expensive to trade for the star pass catcher.

More NFL: NFL Writer Urges Jets To Make Head-Scratching Draft Selection

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News