Will Jets Use Franchise Tag? New Report Gives Insight Into New York's Plans
NFL teams have from Tuesday until 4 p.m. ET on March 4 to assign franchise tags. Will the New York Jets use one?
ESPN's Rich Cimini has his doubts. In a piece published Tuesday, the Jets insider cast doubt on the possibility of New York assigning franchise tags to any player, including pending free agent cornerback D.J. Reed.
"Seven starters are poised to become unrestricted free agents, none of whom is considered tag-worthy," Cimini wrote. "The Jets have a new regime, and they're looking to make changes, not retain older players from the previous administration. Cornerback D.J. Reed, 28, figures to attract significant interest on the open market, as he ranked 14th out of 77 corners in EPA/target (minimum: 250 coverage snaps), per NFL Next Gen Stats. The tag amount for a corner is expected to exceed $20 million, too rich for the Jets. Reed is expected to test the market."
Reed, 28, is viewed as the best free agent cornerback available this offseason.
Over the last three seasons, Reed racked up two interceptions and 32 pass breakups in 46 games for the Jets. Reed primarily worked as a slot cornerback but has the versatility to line up outside.
