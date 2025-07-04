Jets Land 4 In SI’s Top 200 Fantasy, Including Surprise
The New York Jets have plenty of firepower on offense heading into the 2025 National Football League season.
New York signed Justin Fields this offseason and he’s going to bring a dual-threat option to town that wasn’t here before. Garrett Wilson is one of the most exciting, young receivers in the game and is coming off the best season of his career.
Breece Hall was in trade rumors, but isn’t going anywhere. In the running back room, another guy to be excited about is Braelon Allen.
These four landed on Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano’s list of the top 200 players for the upcoming fantasy football season.
Here’s where they landed on the list:
Garrett Wilson - Wide Receiver - No. 22
Breece Hall - Running Back - No. 29
Justin Fields - Quarterback - No. 103
Braelon Allen - Running Back - No. 169
Fields and Hall can be steals. Based on his rushing output alone, Fields can be a QB 1 and that only becomes more likely if he can take a step in the passing game. Hall was a first-round pick last year and now is listed much lower, but he should only have more chances this year. The Jets finished in last place in rushing attempts in 2024. That's not going to be the case in 2025. Even with Allen getting looks, Hall could be a first-round value pick in either the second or third round.
Wilson is going to be great if he can stay healthy. That's expected. Allen would be a good guy to stash.