Jets Country

Jets Land 4 In SI’s Top 200 Fantasy, Including Surprise

The Jets have some serious firepower...

Patrick McAvoy

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball as he tries to find a way past Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5), Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball as he tries to find a way past Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5), Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have plenty of firepower on offense heading into the 2025 National Football League season.

New York signed Justin Fields this offseason and he’s going to bring a dual-threat option to town that wasn’t here before. Garrett Wilson is one of the most exciting, young receivers in the game and is coming off the best season of his career.

Breece Hall was in trade rumors, but isn’t going anywhere. In the running back room, another guy to be excited about is Braelon Allen.

These four landed on Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano’s list of the top 200 players for the upcoming fantasy football season.

Here’s where they landed on the list:

Garrett Wilson - Wide Receiver - No. 22
Breece Hall - Running Back - No. 29
Justin Fields - Quarterback - No. 103
Braelon Allen - Running Back - No. 169

Fields and Hall can be steals. Based on his rushing output alone, Fields can be a QB 1 and that only becomes more likely if he can take a step in the passing game. Hall was a first-round pick last year and now is listed much lower, but he should only have more chances this year. The Jets finished in last place in rushing attempts in 2024. That's not going to be the case in 2025. Even with Allen getting looks, Hall could be a first-round value pick in either the second or third round.

Wilson is going to be great if he can stay healthy. That's expected. Allen would be a good guy to stash.

More NFL: 'Underdog' Rookie Emerging For Jets’ Roster Spot

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News