Woody Johnson’s Crystal Palace Purchase Could Benefit Jets In Strange Way
The New York Jets have long been plagued by questionable management decisions, with much of the criticism directed at owner Woody Johnson.
However, Johnson’s recent purchase of a stake in the English Premier League club Crystal Palace could benefit the Jets.
By diverting Johnson’s attention to his new soccer venture, the Jets may finally have the breathing room needed to establish a stable and successful operation, according to Gang Green Nation’s John Butchko.
“We do have a new regime in town: Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey,” Butchko said during a recent episode of the Locked On Jets podcast. And there has to be hope that maybe the Jets got it right for once. We won't know for years whether it's actually true or not, but one thing I will say is that this new regime cannot be successful if Woody Johnson is hands-on.
Because (when) Woody Johnson (is) hands0on, there's no point in like having a GM or head coach. I mean, last year it didn't feel like Joe Douglas was actually on the job. … Woody fired the coach (Robert Saleh) without even talking to the GM about it.
“Woody’s making trades … Woody's demanding the Jets trade for Davante Adams … just crazy stuff that's happening.”
“If Glenn and Mougey are to be successful, they need control over the team, because when Woody Johnson has control over the team, it doesn't matter who your coach or who your GM are. Things aren't going to go well.
So I think the hope has to be that maybe Woody gets a little distracted. Maybe Woody is tired of running an NFL team into the ground and decides, ‘You know what? I'm going to focus my attention on destroying an English soccer club.’”
Less Woody, less losing?
As Butchko argued, for Glenn and Mougey to succeed, they need autonomy to implement their vision without interference.
Johnson’s investment in Crystal Palace could provide that autonomy. Managing a Premier League club requires significant time and energy, given the complexities of soccer operations, transfer markets, and fan expectations in England.
If Johnson shifts a chunk of focus to Crystal Palace, it could reduce his day-to-day involvement with the Jets, allowing Glenn and Mougey to make decisions free from ownership meddling. This distraction could enable the new regime to build a cohesive roster, develop young talent, and establish a consistent coaching philosophy.
While it’s too early to judge Glenn and Mougey’s tenure, their success hinges on operational control. Johnson’s Crystal Palace venture, as Butchko humorously suggests, might just be the distraction needed to steer the franchise toward a brighter future.
