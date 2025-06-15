Jets Country

Young Jets Potential Star Projected For Breakout Season

The Jets used a valuable draft pick on tight end Mason Taylor in the offseason.

Zach Pressnell

May 9, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor (46) participates in a drill during the minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor (46) participates in a drill during the minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images / Thomas Salus-Imagn Images
The New York Jets came into the offseason needing to upgrade their pass catching group, especially following the decision to cut Davante Adams. While New York didn't aggressively target new wide receivers, it added tight end Mason Taylor in the NFL Draft.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report seemingly loves the Jets' selection of Taylor. Sobleski projects the rookie tight end to have a breakout season with Justin Fields and the Jets offense.

"The New York Jets selected LSU's Mason Taylor as TE3 in the 2025 draft class. Plenty should be expected of him in his first year as a high second-round selection. But expectations should be tempered to a degree," Sobleski wrote. "The caveat to Taylor's potential impact centers on quarterback Justin Fields. The Jets are expected to be a run-heavy offense, though Fields does have a penchant for throwing to his tight ends—at least he did with the Chicago Bears when Cole Kmet was his favorite target."

Fields has relied on tight ends heavily in the past and it's unlikely to change now that he's been made the franchise quarterback in New York. In fact, Fields will likely rely on Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert more than he has tight ends in the past because of New York's lack of depth at wide receiver.

In all likelihood, Taylor will be one of the bigger targets in the red zone. It's no guarantee that he puts up a lot of yards on the season, especially considering how the offense will likely be run heavy, but Taylor could be one of the top two targets near the goal line. It wouldn't be surprising to see him bring in five to eight touchdown catches this season.

