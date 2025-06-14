Jets' $40 Million Signing Tabbed 'Riskiest Move Of Offseason'
The New York Jets made the bold decision to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and sign Justin Fields to replace him this winter.
This decision will likely age well for the Jets as Fields provides the team with a much higher upside. But the Jets didn't draft a quarterback behind Fields, and they didn't sign a solid backup aside from Tyrod Taylor.
Clutchpoints' Alex House suggested the fact the Jets added Fields without any quarterback insurance behind him was the riskiest move of the team's offseason.
"Fields' elite rushing ability can give the offense vital versatility that it has lacked for some time. Moreover, the former Ohio State star is only 26 years old," House wrote. "If he can find consistent success in the pocket, the Jets might have solved their perennial quarterback conundrum for the foreseeable future. Fields' upside makes this an acceptable wager. But new general manager Darren Mougey did not hedge his bets.
"When trusting an unpredictable QB, it behooves a team to keep its options open. New York went all in on Fields for this season, boldly opting not to further address the position."
Taylor looks to be a suitable backup option for the Jets, but the team would be much better off if they would have drafted a signal caller, too. With players like Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, Will Howard and others dropping down the draft board into the later rounds, it was quite shocking to see New York leave the draft without a new quarterback.
This decision could only come back to haunt the team if Fields is injured or struggles mightily early in the year.