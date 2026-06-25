2 Former Draft Busts the Jets Will Finally Give Up on This Offseason

To be successful in the NFL, you have to nail your draft picks and must develop your players. Looking at the Seattle Seahawks, they were able not only to acquire great players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon in the early rounds of the draft, but also hit in the later rounds with Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant.

The New York Jets' inability to do this can be attributed to their 16-year playoff drought. While they have hit on early round selections in recent years, such as Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Armand Membou, they have few players from rounds three and beyond who have played significant roles on the team.

With the Jets set to begin training camp next month, general manager Darren Mougey faces several difficult roster decisions. As he continues to reshape the roster, these two former draft busts are on the verge of being let go.

Max Mitchell, OL

New York Jets offensive linebacker Max Mitchell (61) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

New York selected Mitchell with the No. 111 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his four-year tenure with Gang Green, the former fourth-round selection has yet to prove to be anything more than a backup tackle.

He was given several chances to emerge as a starting-caliber player in his first two seasons, but failed to live up to the moment. In this stretch, Mitchell allowed nine sacks and 28 hurries across 568 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

With Mitchell unable to instill any confidence within the organization, the Jets’ brass opted to use their first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to strengthen their tackle need by adding Olu Fashanu and Membou.

Since then, Mitchell has been forced to a backup role alongside Chukwuma Okorafor, but he will have to earn that role in training camp with the additions of UDFAs Courtland Ford and Xavier Hill. Even though he has the experience edge, don’t be surprised if New York lets Mitchell go in favor of Hill, who’s established his versatility at the collegiate level these past two seasons.

Tyler Baron, EDGE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is chased by New York Jets defensive end Tyler Baron (94) at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Unlike Mitchell, Baron has yet to display his full potential. The former 2025 fifth-round selection was limited to just six games last season, appearing in only 95 defensive snaps before being sidelined with a knee injury.

In limited action, the former Miami Hurricane logged nine total tackles, five stops, and four hurries, per PFF. With the Jets adding Joseph Ossai, David Bailey, and Kingsley Enagbare to a crowded edge rush group, Baron is now further down the depth chart.

Entering his second year, the Tennessee native will now have an uphill battle to claim one of the final roster spots. He’ll have to prove himself by outshining both Braiden McGregor and Eric Watts in training camp.

While both players have the upper hand in experience, Baron has an advantage over both players, considering the current regime brought him in. If he can showcase his progression as both a pass-rusher and run-defender in August, he has a strong shot of winning the final spot.

If not, it wouldn't be a surprise to Gang Green cut ties with him.