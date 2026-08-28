Arian Smith & 2 More Jets Who Need Big Preseason Finales to Save Their Jobs

When the Jets take the field against the cross-town rival Giants on Friday, they'll do so with a majority of their 53-man roster decisions having already been figured out.

At this moment, I would argue that there are a few players battling for the final three or four spots remaining on the roster: not a lot of room to make an impression. That makes tonight's contest extremely important for recent draft picks of the team.

As we prepare for kickoff, it's clear that three Jets in particular need a good game on Friday, or they could end up being released by Sunday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.

Arian Smith, WR

What to make of Arian Smith?

As of now, I still believe the Jets are going to keep him on the 53-man roster. Outside of his uncommon speed, New York liked what he showed as a gunner throughout his rookie campaign. Should they expect more from a fourth-round pick? Of course. But the reality is that this is where Smith is right now.

The Georgia prospect has made plenty of big plays in practice, using his blazing speed to get behind defenders with ease. But his inconsistencies in catching the football and as a route-runner have left several questions regarding his viability in 2026. A good performance today may well save his job with the Jets moving forward.

He won't get many other opportunities anyways.

Malachi Moore, S

Yep, two of New York's fourth-round picks from last year are entering a put-up-or-shut-up moment for the organization. While Smith has had some bright spots mixed in with some bad mistakes, Malachi Moore has been quiet. Too quiet to show he has made any sort of improvement on the roster going into his sophomore season.

The Jets need to see Malachi Moore take his game to another level after his quiet preseason performance so far. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would be shocked if the Jets cut Moore, simply because he's a developmental player at a position where the team needs depth. But after a lackluster rookie year and a vacant start to his second season, Moore needs to prove he belongs in the NFL. A good game against the Giants in which he plays within the structure of the defense should go a long way for the Alabama prospect.

Xavier Newman, OL

It would be foolish for the Jets to keep just eight offensive linemen on the team. A ninth player is needed. While backup center Xavier Newman is expected to be that player, his lackluster preseason and training camp have me concerned for the organization's backup center position. New York could theoretically look to the waiver wire to address the need, but getting better play from Newman is the easier path forward.

If Newman performs well, it could be the argument that the Jets need to stop worrying about the position moving forward. Anything less, and the concern will grow even louder as we near the start of the regular season.

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