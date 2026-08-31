3 Biggest Winners From Jets' 53-Man Roster Decisions (Arian Smith Lives to See Another Day)

Despite moving on from 38 players, including defensive tackle Mazi Smith and quarterback Bailey Zappe, the roster is far from settled. The Jets already traded with the Raiders for offensive lineman Jordan Meredith on Sunday, and we should expect the team to be active on the waiver wire.

A lot will change between now and Gang Green's first regular-season game against the Titans on Sept. 13. For now, let’s take a look at some of the biggest winners from the Jets’ initial roster announcement.

Arian Smith, WR

General manager Darren Mougey and the Jets’ brass showed that they aren’t ready to give up on Arian Smith just yet. The former 2025 fourth-round pick is coming off an underwhelming rookie season–recording only seven receptions (15 targets) for 52 yards and many fans felt he needed a string of solid performances in the summer to secure a roster spot.

While Smith made some nice plays in training camp, he failed to capitalize in exhibition play, posting one reception for five yards in three games. Despite this, Smith was one of the six receivers to make the Jets’ initial roster.

Although he’s earned a spot on the team, Smith will most likely play exclusively on the special teams in a gunner role. If he wants to remain in New York, he’ll have to prove his worth as a receiver at some point during the season.

Braiden McGregor, EDGE

In the last two weeks, Nate Lynn made a strong case to earn one of New York’s final roster spots, recording three sacks in two preseason games and playing well in the practices. However, it wasn’t enough to earn one of the final edge rusher spots, which went to Braiden McGregor.

The former Michigan Wolverine hasn’t made a strong impression since joining the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2024, recording 21 total tackles and 11 pressures in 19 games. He didn’t do much to improve his standing in the preseason games, logging only five tackles and two pressures.

Braiden McGregor making the Jets' initialy 53-man roster surprised some fans. Now, it's up to him to capitalize on his big win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While McGregor made the initial cuts, there’s still a slight chance that New York could release him and find someone else in waivers or the trade market. But if they decide to keep him, we should expect McGregor to play primarily on special teams.

Kiko Mauigoa, LB

Since the start of the offseason workouts, Kiko Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Mykal Walker have been in a three-man race for the third linebacker spot. While all three players were projected to make the initial roster, Walker was the odd man out, as he was placed on injured reserve/designated to return.

With Walker sidelined for the foreseeable future, Mauigoa is in a position to receive the top backup reps. The former 2025 fifth-round pick had that role last season, playing in 12 games (eight starts) before a neck injury sidelined him for the final four games of the year.

Mauigoa now has another opportunity to prove that he can be a reliable contributor in the Jets’ linebacker room. He gave up 10 catches (14 targets) for 83 yards and a touchdown in 120 coverage snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus, so improving in that area will be important if he wants to take the next step.

If he can make strides in that area, he could quickly establish himself as the team’s top backup behind Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood.

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