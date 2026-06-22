Arian Smith Isn't the Only Jets WR Isaiah Williams Has Put on the Chopping Block

With the Jets officially wrapping up mandatory minicamp last week and on summer break for the next few weeks until training camp next month, it’s a good time to evaluate some of the roster battles that will be under the microscope.

For most Jets fans, the starting kicker position, third linebacker spot, and backup quarterback competition are at the top of mind, and rightfully so, as having a competent kicker and QB can make or break a season. However, the backend of the Jets’ wide receiver depth chart is another spot with a ton of competition and uncertainty.

As we know, the top three spots are locked in with Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper Jr., but after those guys, it's unclear who will be the WR4 in 2026.

The hope was that former fourth-rounder Arian Smith would run away with the job after a quiet rookie season on offense in 2025. Instead, it seems like it could be Isaiah Williams, who has been one of the standouts throughout the offseason workouts.

Isaiah Williams was a standout performer during the Jets' first wave of offseason workouts. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams’s offensive performance during minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs) has definitely captured the attention of the coaches and media in attendance. And that’s not good news for either Smith or veteran Tim Patrick, who was just signed to a one-year deal last month.

Isaiah Williams has made life harder for Arian Smith, Tim Patrick following minicamp

Last season, we saw what Williams did on offense despite the revolving door under center for the Jets. The 25-year-old wide receiver, who was sent packing due to a special teams mistake earlier in the season, turned in 26 receptions (36 targets) for 193 yards in 15 games (two starts).

For a guy who only had two career receptions (three targets) for six yards before getting to New York, it was a pleasant surprise. And then on special teams, Williams became one of the better return specialists in the league. He averaged 14.1 yards per punt return (third-highest in the NFL) and scored two punt return touchdowns, and recorded 29.9 yards per kick return (second-most in the league).

Based on his 2025 performance, the arrow was already pointing up for Williams. But he’s now taken another step in OTAs and minicamp, which could make it tough for Smith and Patrick to play a considerable role on offense or make the 53-man roster.

Arian Smith (as well as Tim Patrick) is staring at an uphill battle to crack the Jets' 53-man roster following Isaiah Williams's early offseason showing. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When we talk about Smith, there wasn't much buzz about the former fourth-round pick in OTAs and minicamp. The only thing we heard regarding Smith was during rookie minicamp, where special teams coordinator Chris Banjo complimented his work as a gunner on that unit.

Really looking forward to his development. ... Our hope is for him to just hit the ground running and continue to pick up on where he left off. ... He’s definitely been one of those guys that’s really wide-eyed and looking forward to improving on a day-to-day basis. Chris Banjo, Jets STC

While we shouldn’t downplay the impact of a good gunner on special teams, the Jets will need more from Smith on offense heading into his second year. In fact, he must show it in training camp and preseason games; otherwise, fans might wonder what his role on the team is.

Then there’s the veteran pass-catcher, Patrick, who hasn’t made much of an impact thus far either. When discussing the receiver room in his offensive takeaways from minicamp, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote, "I haven’t noticed veteran Tim Patrick as much."

That’s not a ringing endorsement for the veteran pass catcher, who was believed to be a nice addition as a veteran presence for this young WR core. Now what helps Patrick in this situation is that he’s familiar with head coach Aaron Glenn thanks to his time in Detroit and overall NFL experience.

He might not be the same guy that Glenn saw with the Lions (33 receptions for 394 yards and 3 TDs) in 2024, but we saw with the Jaguars last year that Patrick can still be effective as a receiver and also help out as a run blocker too.

Needless to say, Smith and Patrick have their work cut out for them if they want to make the 53-man roster. In an ideal world, the Jets would love to keep six WRs, but it might only be five, especially with Williams’ performance thus far, possibly leaving Smith and Patrick to battle it out.