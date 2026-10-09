3 Most Likely Will McDonald IV Trade Destination as His Jets Outlook Remains Unclear

Through the first four games of the 2026 NFL season, Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV has been a clear disappointment. He has tallied one sack but has been nonexistent for a majority of the year, both in run defense and in getting after the quarterback. He went from having five pressures and a sack in the season opener to four sackless pressures in the last three games.

Not good for a first-round pick in need of a new deal.

If the Jets continue to keep losing, they will seemingly need to give away some of their talent on expiring contracts in order to accumulate more draft capital. McDonald may have an additional year of team control, but it's clear he's not in New York's long-term plans, potentially putting him on the move before the 2026 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

And that could make McDonald attractive to at least three times around the league.

1. Panthers

The Panthers have been ravaged by injuries, but they remain the one team that seemingly is competent enough on offense to win the NFC South again. In order to do so, they'll need to address some key areas along the defensive line.

Currently, Carolina ranks third worst in the league in pressure rate. Their eight sacks are also among the lowest in the league as well. If the Panthers want not only to get to the playoffs but also to find a way to win, they'll need to provide some semblance of a pass rush.

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero likely wouldn't mind getting his hands on Will McDonald IV to help improve his defense's pass rush. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The potential acquisition of McDonald may put the team closer to some of the other playoff contenders in the NFC than people realize. The Panthers are good this year. They need a pass rusher like McDonald to put them over the hump.

2. Cowboys

With the NFC East in a state of flux, the Cowboys seem like the one team that actually has the pieces to win the division by default now, even if they fell to the then-winless Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Dallas still needs help on defense, though, especially when it comes to getting after the passer, currently owning the eighth-worst pass-rush grade (61.5) on Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys have some concerns about stopping the run, but since trading Micah Parsons, they have clearly taken a step back when it comes to getting after the quarterback. McDonald is no Parsons, but he could provide an immediate boost to the group going into the later parts of the season.

3. 49ers

Don't let their 4-0 record fool you: the 49ers are banged up across the roster. Despite that, the team is undefeated and playing inspired football. They do need some extra edge-rusher help as they go for a run at the championship.

McDonald has struggled so far this season, but he should be someone who can get after the quarterback at a consistent level. Outside of Nick Bosa, the 49ers could use extra players to aid in their defense when going against the Cowboys or Rams.

This seems like a fair deal for both sides as New York would want fair compensation in the draft.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.