Jets Have a New Reason to Not Rush a Will McDonald IV Extension

The 2026 NFL season was supposed to be a make-or-break year for Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV.

This was supposed to be the year McDonald stepped up to become an everydown player, someone worthy of a lucrative contract extension in the offseason.

The former first-round pick has led the team with 22.5 sacks since being taken 15th overall in 2023. New York accepted McDonald's fifth-year option during the offseason, extending his time in Gotham to the end of the 2027 campaign, at least. In theory, that gave him more than enough time to reach the next level.

Through three games, none of that has happened. Since recording five pressures in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus, McDonald has only tallied one in his last two games. That isn't exactly helping his case.

Now, with a new extension handed to a fellow 2023-drafted defensive lineman on Wednesday, it's safe to say that the Jets won't move too quickly to secure McDonald's long-term future.

Gervon Dexter extension gives Jets another reason to wait to extend Will McDonald IV

In case it wasn't already clear, defensive linemen who tally pressures and sacks earn a lot of money. The latest example came in Atlanta midweek, when the Falcons signed defensive tackle Gervon Dexter to a four-year, $78 million extension (h/t NFL).

Dexter—drafted 38 picks after McDonald in 2023—was acquired by Atlanta in a trade before the season began and ranks eighth in the league in pressure rate.

This is coming after Dexter's six-sack season as an interior defensive lineman. While they play different positions, the Falcons' extension shows that teams want to keep players around who not only fit their scheme but are productive.

Through three games, McDonald hasn't been as productive as Dexter for the Falcons. Even at different positions, that has been clear, with stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

2027 stats Gervon Dexter Will McDonald IV Games Played 3 3 Defensive Snaps 108 72 Presssures 14 6 Total tackles 7 1 Defense grade 77.7 66.5 Pass rush grade 84.3 68.0 Tackling grade 72.9 71.6 Run defense grade 59.5 55.7

That clear difference highlights the Jets' lack of speed to get a long-term deal done in the first place.

Will McDonald IV is doing himself no favors

New York doesn't have to give an extension to McDonald yet, but he has done nothing to show he's worthy of one either. McDonald had just a single pressure in the Jets' Week 3 loss to the Lions, coming after a goose egg in Week 2.

Despite those woes, New York's coaches haven't exactly been short to compliment the veteran defender.

"Very happy with Will," Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker said. "I mean, he's been out there, did a nice job. Obviously, had the big sack against Tennessee that came to mind. I thought he did a good job setting some edges last game; overall, very happy."

While McDonald's grades against the run have improved compared to last season (41.6), he's still the 81st-graded edge rusher against the run this season. That is part of the reason why the Jets were only able to play the Iowa State product 22 defensive snaps in Week 3, including a lowly 10 pass-rushing snaps.

His Week 1 performance is exactly what the Jets need to see consistently before extending Will McDonald IV. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two things can be true: the Jets need more from McDonald as a run defender, but they also haven't used his skill set well enough to aid in the team's lack of consistent pass rush this season. Gang Green might rank eighth in sacks this season, but they haven't been able to get consistent pressure to force mistakes from opposing offenses.

The lack of snaps from McDonald could mean something bigger as well.

Not a long-term option?

The Jets may not foresee McDonald as part of their long-term plans for the position. Even with McDonald under contract beyond this season, New York may simply want a player who fits head coach Aaron Glenn's scheme better. Otherwise, McDonald would be getting a lot more reps on the field, even with his struggles as a run defender.

With two years of team control remaining, the Jets can decide what to do with their former first-round pick. But if McDonald isn't more productive in his limited snaps, New York likely won't prioritize a long-term partnership with him any time soon.

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