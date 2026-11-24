The Jets finally got into the win column Sunday, beating the one-win Chargers 27-24 at SoFi Stadium to snap their five-game losing streak. While New York’s dominance and efficiency on offense helped power the team to victory, the pass rush also played a key role.

The unit, led by second overall pick David Bailey and third-year defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, consistently kept Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert under duress, recording 17 pressures, eight quarterback hits, and six sacks.

It was a true team effort, as nine Jets defenders recorded at least one pressure. Surprisingly, edge rusher Will McDonald IV was one of the few who didn’t record a single pressure. Not only was the four-year veteran unable to generate pressure, but he also failed to make any impact in New York’s victory, finishing without recording a single tackle.

It’s become increasingly difficult to justify McDonald’s place in the Jets’ edge rush rotation. Despite New York picking up his 2027 option, McDonald entered this season in a make-or-break year after failing to establish himself as more than a rotational pass rusher during his first three seasons.

With his workload shrinking and production declining, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that the former 2023 first-round selection will earn a long-term contract with Gang Green.

Will McDonald’s regression raises questions about his future with the Jets

Through Week 11’s Sunday slate, the Jets are currently tied for seventh in sacks with 29, already surpassing last year’s total of 26. However, New York’s success has largely been driven by Bailey, who’s contributed 9.5 of the team’s 29 sacks.

The rookie from Texas Tech has quickly established himself as a legitimate franchise cornerstone, effectively taking McDonald’s role as the team’s top pass rusher. McDonald had led New York in sacks over the past two seasons, combining for 18.5 sacks across 32 games.

This season, he’s struggled to provide the complementary production New York needs from him, registering just four sacks and 22 pressures in 177 pass-rush snaps. Additionally, McDonald has shown minimal progress as a run defender.

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) hits Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) as he throws a pass as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although he’s posted the second-highest run-defense grade of his career this season (61.3, per Pro Football Focus), that doesn’t mean he’s become a reliable contributor against the run. In fact, McDonald has struggled to maintain that level recently, earning a run-defense grade below 60 in each of his last three games.

With McDonald struggling to make an impact in either phase, the team has opted to give Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai larger roles, especially in passing-down situations. This ultimately led to McDonald requesting two weeks ago.

What’s next for McDonald and the Jets?

With head coach Aaron Glenn and the team swiftly shutting down the idea of a trade, McDonald stayed put, and his playing time has slightly increased over the last two games. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Jets view him as a long-term piece of their defense.

Rather, keeping McDonald may have had more to do with ownership’s desire to give Glenn the best possible chance to succeed. By preserving the team’s already thin edge rush depth, the Jets can avoid further weakening an area that has already struggled to generate consistent production. Trading him would have left New York with fewer reliable options opposite Bailey, making an already floundering edge rush group more vulnerable.

Despite this, if McDonald wants to earn a lucrative payday, he must take advantage of his opportunities in the next seven games. He needs to show he can be a consistent contributor against both the pass and the run if he wants to receive a long-term extension.

Otherwise, the Jets could look to upgrade the position in the offseason rather than commit to McDonald’s projected $14.5 million cap hit in 2027, per Spotrac.

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