3 Most Realistic Jets' Trade Candidates Entering Final Week Before Deadline

We're under a week away from the NFL trade deadline and it appears the New York Jets are ready to be silent. Last season, they gave away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in mega-deals.

It's clear the team won't be dealing with something similar this year.

Still, there are three players who could find themselves in a new home away from Florham Park. Let's go through the three most likely candidates to be moved going into next week.

1. Jarvis Brownlee

Early in the year, Brownlee was New York's best player in the secondary. A dip in production, coupled with an in-season benching and struggles in Week 8 has made Brownlee expendable. More importantly, the team has D'Angelo Ponds waiting in the wings to get reps across the board.

Brownlee may not get a lot on the market, but his role for the team simply doesn't match where the team is currently. New York would be best served moving on from him and allowing Ponds to play.

2. Will McDonald

McDonald is a player that will arguably carry the most return for the franchise if they actually end up being sellers. He has three sacks this season, but over 21 in his first three years in the NFL. He's someone who can get to the quarterback in bunches.

There will be Super Bowl contenders who look at that skill as an absolute need. If the Jets can get an early Day Three pick (a fourth rounder) it may be enough to entice the team to restart the rebuild of their defensive line.

3. Nahshon Wright

Wright has barely seen the field this year due to losing the cornerback position battle against AZ Thomas in training camp. The fact Wright is coming off a year where he led all cornerbacks in interceptions, and the Jets only have one recorded this season, is irrelevant to the coaching staff.

Wright isn't a fit for what the Jets want to do defensively at corner. Because of that, it makes more sense than anything to simply move on from Wright at this point for a late-round pick swap. Either that, or he'll be released for a chance to play with a contender.

What About Breece Hall?

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has been clear: the team wants to keep Hall on the roster. Since he's missed the last five games, it's hard to envision a team giving New York a trade deal they are willing to listen to.

Remember, though, the team didn't have a dream in mind of moving on from Sauce Gardner from last season. Indianapolis simply gave them an offer they couldn't refuse.

Will another team do the same for Hall? Is a third-round pick something the team can't refuse? Most likely not. It seems Hall is here to stay at this point.

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