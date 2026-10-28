4 Jets Most Likely to Be Traded as Deadline Sell-Off Becomes Inevitable

Another year, another trade deadline sell-off for the New York Jets.

At 2-5, it doesn't make sense for Gang Green to be buyers at this point. New York has several veterans on expiring deals they could look to move to acquire more draft capital. The question becomes whether the team gets the right deal or not for any of them.

In many ways, the next few weeks before the NFL trade deadline will be massive for the future of the organization. If general manager Darren Mougey chooses to sell, it could add even more draft capital to its already rich collection.

It's time to break down which veterans may be on the move, and what New York could get for each player.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Hopeful compensation: 5th or 6th round pick

New York won't say what caused Brownlee to be a healthy scratch, only that they were dealing with things internally. With second-round rookie D'Angelo Ponds coming off a solid first start in the slot, it's obvious the Jets don't see Brownlee as part of their future plans.

It's hard to determine what a slot cornerback could go for on the open market, but it is something the team would expect to explore over the next several weeks. Whatever is the cause for the benching, it's obvious the team doesn't see a future with the former Titan.

Nahshon Wright

Hopeful compensation: late-round pick swap

Much like Brownlee, Wright has watched himself be a healthy scratch several times this season. After reaching the Pro Bowl last season and leading all cornerbacks in interceptions, Wright lost a position battle to begin the year and just hasn't seen the field since.

It would probably be best for both the player and the team to part ways eventually. New York could look to get a late-round pick for Wright, but much of that will come down to cornerback-needy contenders on the market.

The longer Wright sits, the more likely it is that the team moves on from him eventually.

Harrison Phillips

Hopeful compensation: 6th round pick

It's hard to envision the Jets moving on from a defensive captain and someone who has committed to helping head coach Aaron Glenn install a culture for the future. That said, Phillips has been very bad this season, and with the 30-year-old defensive tackle putting up career-worst numbers, it might be time for the Jets to see if they can get anything for him.

At this rate, the culture New York wants to bring in won't be brought in until a new coach is here.

Will McDonald

Hopeful compensation: 3rd or 4th round pick

McDonald is another player who is not on an expiring contract. New York has his rights for one more year in 2027. It also means any draft compensation going to the team will need to be a little more because the other team isn't simply getting a rental.

McDonald has not been as productive this season as he has in years past as a pass rusher. While his run defense has objectively improved, it's gone from the worst in the league to still very bad. Incremental improvements for a four-year veteran are not enough to warrant being a pillar for a future organization.

New York could look to cut their losses with McDonald now knowing full well they are going to be drafting another edge rusher in the 2027 draft as well. They don't look like a team that's about to extend McDonald, so moving on makes sense. A lot of contending teams need pass rushers as well.

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