It's always easy to overreact to Week 1 results. Bad teams can beat good teams and vice versa. Anything can happen in the NFL's opening week.

But Week 2 is a good way to separate the teams that just came out on fire from those that are actually better than originally perceived. The Jets are trying to prove themselves to be the latter. In order to do that, they'll have to pull off an upset in their home opener against the Packers.

Green Bay is coming off a stunning 39-22 loss at the hands of the Vikings on Sunday in a game that saw the Packers lead 19-10 at the half. When Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray went down, though, the Packers couldn't capitalize, instead losing to Carson Wentz.

Going into Week 2, the Packers have plenty of issues to deal with. But as a perennial playoff team, they pose a major danger to the 1-0 Jets.

And three Green Bay players in particular could be major thorns in New York's side if Gang Green isn't prepared.

Christian Watson, WR

Matthew Golden is a first-round talent who had a good debut on Sunday. The key issue for the Jets, though, is dealing with Christian Watson. The former North Dakota State product tallied six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the team's loss on Sunday, which included an 81-yard score (h/t NFL).

Watson's speed has always been his calling card. He is much faster than the collective of receivers New York saw in Week 1.

The Jets should be encouraged by the Week 1 play of both Brandon Stephens and Azareye'h Thomas. They looked like they could handle themselves as every-down starters, but if this group is going to continue to play at a high level, containing a speed demon like Watson is their top priority.

Xavier McKinney, S

Dating back to when he was hurt in Week 15 last season, the Packers are now 0-6 without Micah Parsons on the field after their Week 1 loss. Without the All-Pro pass rusher, the Packers are extremely beatable on defense.

That doesn't mean they are without talent, though.

Xavier McKinney is an excellent starting safety and has been consistent over the course of his career. He is coming off a poor performance on Sunday, including multiple deep touchdowns given up to a backup quarterback.

The Jets should expect a highly motivated McKinney going into Week 2 at safety. That's something Geno Smith alone should be prepared for.

Jordan Love, QB

Without Josh Jacobs on the field, and with Green Bay's offensive line struggling mightily against blitz-heavy teams, Sunday's contest will fall on the arm and legs of the Packers franchise quarterback.

Despite losing in Week 1, Jordan Love actually played pretty well, throwing for 387 yards and two touchdowns. His 50% completion rate and two turnovers doomed the Packers against their arch-rival, but Love is a signal-caller who will strike fear in normal defenses, and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn even admitted as much on Wednesday.

The things that really stick out about (Love) is the explosive plays that happen with

those guys, and the efficiency of this quarterback. Aaron Glenn on Jordan Love

Despite fielding a defense that was in the top five in blitz percentage last week, one would expect Green Bay to be better prepared for the Jets' plan on Sunday. The fact that the Packers don't have a competent running game should also lead to New York understanding one clear truth:

Contain Love, and you shut the Packers down offensively.

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