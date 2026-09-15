The Biggest Decision Aaron Glenn Got Right Against Titans (And What It Means Moving Forward)

There was a lot to be pleased with following the Jets' season-opening 23-10 win over the Titans on Sunday as Year 2 of the Aaron Glenn era got off to a rousing start in the Music City.

While there was a lot to make of the performance, from the impressive play up front on both sides of the ball to quarterback Geno Smith's efficiency down the field, it was a flawless game plan in general that Glenn and this coaching staff put together.

The defense made a strong statement and the offensive line had its way up front, making it clear from the opening kick that Glenn and new offensive coordinator Frank Reich had a game plan in mind: center the offense around the ground game so the 54-year-old head coach could leave his mark in his first game calling the defensive plays for the Jets.

The Jets rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, led by Breece Hall's 22 carries for 102 yards and a TD, but there was more to it than simply accumulating yards.

It was the way the Jets controlled the clock and kept their defense rested that ultimately dictated how the game played out on Sunday. It's time to give credit where it's due.

Aaron Glenn reaped the rewards from a run-heavy approach

Sunday's victory was a dominant performance, however you view it for the Jets, but it did not take them long to take control on the ground, with rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq punctuating the opening drive with a three-yard TD run. The second quarter, however, was where this game completely shifted in the Jets' favor.

Although a false start from TE Mason Taylor led to an incompletion from Smith and forced the Jets to settle for a field goal to begin the second quarter, it was still a 19-play, 74-yard drive that took almost 12 minutes off the game clock. Of those 19 plays, 15 were on the ground, including the first 10, so it was obvious what approach the Jets were utilizing and how well it was working early on.

As usual, Breece Hall played a key role in the Jets' early ground-game success. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is just one win, so it's important for the Jets not to get carried away at this point in the season, but this was an approach that helped them completely control the time of possession, taking up nearly 40 minutes of time on offense with a run-heavy approach.

In fact, the Titans only ran three total plays of offense in the second quarter, compared to the Jets' 28.

Granted, Glenn used some poor clock management at the end of the half when he elected to let the clock run out instead of trying to put some points on the board in a 10-3 game and the ball across the midway. It was a situation that has become familiar to Glenn on the sidelines and one that he must clean up against stiffer competition and in tightly contested games.

Excellence of execution

That said, the game plan worked to perfection in Sunday's opener.

Because of their success on the ground and keeping their much-improved defensive unit rested, Glenn was able to find success calling the team's defensive plays. In total, the Jets recorded three sacks, constantly kept Titans QB Cam Ward under duress, and completely outgained Tennessee 367-195 in total yards.

Sure, veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick exiting the game with a groin injury and not returning could be concerning going forward, but this team showed the physicality and complementary football that Glenn wanted when he first got the job.

Most importantly, the success of the run game and the ability to control time of possession are a credit to the phenomenal work of the offensive line. This was one of the most hyped OL units entering the season, and it definitely showed how dominant it can be, whether creating lanes for the runs or keeping Smith protected in the pocket.

What does this mean for Aaron Glenn moving forward?

A Week 2 meeting with the Packers will present some additional challenges for the Jets, but if Glenn wants to back up the success that he found with the ground game in the opener, it may not be out of the question that he does so, considering the Packers are without star pass rusher Micah Parsons as he continues to recover from a torn ACL late last season.

The Packers are vulnerable. Will Aaron Glenn take advantage of the situation and lead the Jets to an upset victory? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, many will point to Glenn's incredible defensive work, and rightfully so, but the ability to keep the clock moving and the Titans out of rhythm on the sideline with a stout run game enabled them to do their jobs effectively and dominate Tennessee from start to finish.

There is still a lot to work on, from penalties and third-down conversions to end-of-half situations, but this team was built to succeed in the trenches with a potent OL already. Throw in Smith's lack of turnovers and a run-first offense, and there is something there if the Jets remain disciplined and avoid costly mistakes.

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