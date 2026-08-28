3 Positions Jets Could Target on the Waiver Wire After Sunday's 53-Man Roster Deadline

By Sunday evening, the Jets, like all 31 other teams across the NFL, must trim their roster to 53 players.

That process will be an arduous task for the Jets front office, not only because nearly 40 players need to be released, but also because other veterans are expected to be cut around the league as well, opening the door for potential reinforcements.

The Jets have second-priority waiver rights behind the Raiders due to their standing last season. That means if a top free agent is released, the Jets will get first dibs in order to bring that player over.

While it's hard to predict who will be cut right now, it is clear what positions Gang Green could target on the waiver wire. Let's get to the three biggest ones now.

1. Quarterback

The Jets like Cade Klubnik. As a fourth-round rookie, though, the team has given him the No. 2 quarterback job (which he rightfully earned), leaving some around the league questioning what the organization could do.

Several veteran signal-callers will be cut by Sunday's deadline. If New York wants, they could have a veteran as an immediate backup to Geno Smith early in the year, then turn the keys over to Klubnik by the end of the season should the team be out of the playoff race. There are a number of different ways this can go, but acquiring another quarterback seems like a likely possibility at this point.

Potential Targets: Andy Dalton (Eagles), Mason Rudolph (Steelers), Aidan O'Connell (Raiders)

2. Center

Josh Myers had a very good camp. The kind of camp that should make the Jets organization very happy to have extended him to a two-year deal before free agency. Behind him, though, there is cause for concern.

While Myers had a good camp, Xavier Newman did not. The veteran backup sailed several snaps throughout practices and whiffed on many blocks in game settings. I question whether New York should feel confident in not having a competent backup along the interior.

If the right player hits the waiver wire, I think the Jets pounce here more than any other.

Potential Targets: Jake Andrews (Texans), Jarrett Patterson (Texans)

3. Linebacker

New York's linebacker room is a lot better than most fans give them credit for. Part of it is because they aren't very high on Jamien Sherwood after a down year, or the fact that Demario Davis is 37 years old.

Despite doubts stemming from Demario Davis's age, the outlook for the Jets' LB room is still high. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets' depth at the position isn't the greatest, but it's still serviceable enough with Mykal Walker coming back from injury and Marcelino McCrary-Ball becoming an important special teams cog. I wouldn't be surprised if they target the position for depth purposes, but only if it fits their long-term mold for the unit as well.

Potential Targets: Cody Barton (Titans), SirVocea Dennis (Buccaneers), Ivan Pace Jr. (Vikings)

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