Geno Smith's Outlook Is Brighter Than Ever After Young Tackles Impress in OTAs

As the Jets continue going through the ebb and flow of organized team activities (OTAs), fans are likely wondering what type of team we will see this upcoming season. The hope is that this year’s Jets squad is much more fun to watch and can improve on their 3-14 mark in 2025.

Gang Green fans aren’t expecting a playoff berth in 2026, even though that would be nice, but they’ll take 7-8 wins and a team that’s playing a competitive brand of football. That’s possible to achieve, especially if they get better quarterback play with Geno Smith.

Smith, who started his career in New York, is back for a second stint with the Jets, hoping to not only prove to himself but to others around the league that he’s not cooked. Last season was one to forget for Smith, as he was the starter for the Raiders. He completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions (career-high).

The 35-year-old quarterback had four games with at least two-plus interceptions, which will not get it done at any level. However, all the blame shouldn’t fall on his shoulders, as he was under constant duress and dropped for 55 sacks. The Raiders’ offensive line was one of the worst in football last season, ranking 28th for pass protection and 30th for run blocking on Pro Football Focus.

That said, the good news for Smith and his outlook for 2026 is that he should be playing behind a much better offensive line in New York, which features two young tackles in Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, who are already showing improvement at OTAs entering their second years.

Fashanu and Membou could hold the key to Geno Smith's success in 2026

Nick Faria of Jets on SI had a chance to see the young tackle duo up close at Tuesday’s OTA practice and came away impressed despite the team not having pads on, highlighting Membou’s strength. He also noted that both guys “haven’t given up many pressures at all.”

No pads on, so this doesn’t matter too much, but I do think it’s notable how quiet both Membou and Fashanu have been.



Both haven’t given up many pressures at all. #Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) June 2, 2026

If you’re a Jets fan or Smith, this is great to see, as these two young tackles have a chance to propel this offense in 2026.

According to Pro Football Focus, Membou had a 73.8 pass blocking grade (ranked 31st among 89 eligible offensive tackles), despite allowing 33 pressures (eight sacks) and being penalized 11 times across 639 pass block snaps.

As for his run blocking skills, the former Mizzou lineman recorded a 72.1 run blocking grade (ranked 27th among 89 eligible offensive tackles). Those aren’t bad grades for a rookie tackle, and it definitely leaves room for improvement.

The same thing can be said for Fashanu, who will be entering his third year with the Jets. He was good as a pass blocker last season, logging a 74.5 grade (27th). He gave up 39 total pressures (six sacks) and was penalized three times. His run-blocking, however, could use some work, as he had a dismal 57.5 grade (65th).

If Fashanu can take that next step as a run blocker, that will only help this Jets’ ground game, which averaged 123.3 rushing yards per game last season.

The Jets would love to see Olu Fashanu's run blocking reach a new level ahead of the 2026 NFL season. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As for the passing game, it's quite simple. If Fashanu and Membou can keep the heat off the veteran quarterback, it will allow him to step up into the pocket and find his litany of playmakers, which the Jets have at wide receiver and tight end.

When you look at the two years Smith made the Pro Bowl in Seattle, he was dropped for 46 (2022) and 31 sacks (2023).

Last season with the Raiders, Smith’s QB rating when he didn’t have any pressure was 112.7, per StatRankings.com. However, under pressure, Smith’s rating nosedived to 42.5.

Simply put, it all starts up front for the Jets on both sides of the ball. If they can win at the point of attack, Smith should be much better in 2026, hopefully leading to more wins in the standings.