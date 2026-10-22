Jets Can't Rule Out a Dane Belton Trade Despite Being Their Best Offseason Signing

It's only taken six games for Dane Belton to be a revelation for a Jets defense that was a sieve last season. New York signed the fifth-year safety to a one-year, $4 million contract during the offseason, and he's been paying that back in dividends.

Pro Football Focus ranks Belton 17th overall among qualified safeties and third at the position in the run game. The 25-year-old has clearly improved the defense, but let's not forget: the Jets are 2-4 and trending towards selling pieces ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

There have been calls for Belton to get a contract extension (and rightfully so), but if New York continues to trend toward being sellers at the deadline, Belton should be shopped around.

Darren Mougey is the kind of draft capital and can add more with a Dane Belton trade

New York currently holds nine picks for the upcoming draft, including three first-rounders. The Jets look better than last season, but they're still in the midst of a rebuild. General manager Darren Mougey has shown no fear of trading away supposed cornerstones of the franchise, and Belton isn't that caliber yet.

As such, Mougey could use Belton as an asset at the deadline to bolster the Jets' draft capital.

GM Darren Mougey could consider trading Dane Belton if he doesn't think the veteran safety fits into the Jets' long-term plans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading a player who is performing well for the team may not be the most popular move, but Belton fits the bill. The Jets turned the Sauce Gardner trade into Kenyon Sadiq, who has shown flashes of superstar potential. Trading the former Giant to a Super Bowl contender could bring another potential superstar to Florham Park.

Belton won't fetch the Jets a first-round pick like Sauce Gardner or Quinnen Williams, but could bring day two and three value for Gang Green. Belton could be sold high, as his performance has been among the league's best at the position. There are a plethora of teams that need safety help; Mougey shouldn't hesitate to make those calls.

Belton has been one of Mougey's best signings during his tenure in New York. He has another chance to make the right decision if the Jets decide to sell. The Jets may have a chance to flip a one-year player into rookie contracts; failing to do so would be malpractice.

If you love something...

Trading away Belton does not mean that he can't come back to the Jets either. The safety's contract will allow him to test free agency if that is what he desires. It may be in the best interest of the Jets to allow Belton to leave if they want him back.

The Jets have been competitive, but they're still pieces away from becoming a true contender. Belton has never had the chance to play for one, with his first four years being on the other cellar-dwelling team in East Rutherford. The Jets could let Belton chase playoff success while boosting their own chances at playoff relevance.

Gang Green has clearly taken a step up from who they have been in the past. The eye test shows more than their record, as New York has been competitive in almost every game this season. The Jets may be a hot destination come free agency. With a competitive roster and the aforementioned draft capital, selling the dream should be easier than in years past.

If the Jets trade Belton in good faith, who is to say he won't want to return to the team after his contract runs out? A trade could allow Belton to see that the grass isn't as Gotham green on the other side.

Nothing set in stone

With 11 games remaining, New York still has a chance to turn the season around.

If head coach Aaron Glenn's squad can win a couple of games in the upcoming weeks, the conversation about selling players may become moot. But the options should still be on the table. Belton has been great on the field, but if the Jets don't improve, he could make his biggest impact as a trade asset.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.