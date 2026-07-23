4 Jets Players Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)

A strong first impression can go a long way. With the commencement of training camp around the corner, players across the league have the opportunity to set the tone for the upcoming season. For several members of the Jets, this year could significantly impact their future in Gotham.

Whether a player is entering the final year of their contract or becomes extension-eligible after this season, their performance will ultimately determine their next payday. With that, here are four Jets players who have plenty at stake.

Will McDonald IV, EDGE

Will McDonald IV isn’t entering free agency at the end of this season, but this season is arguably the most important of his young career. Over the last two seasons, McDonald has established himself as the Jets’ most productive pass-rusher, posting 18.5 of the team’s 68 sacks.

Will McDonald is the first Jet to have 4 sacks in a game since John Abraham on Nov. 4, 2001 against the Saints. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 9, 2025

While he’s demonstrated his ability to generate consistent pressure, he hasn’t been nearly as impactful as a run-defender. McDonald has earned 39.5 and 41.6 run-defense grades in the last two seasons, respectively, per Pro Football Focus, ranking in the bottom three of qualifying edge rushers.

New York emphasized improving their run defense this offseason, adding David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, and Joseph Ossai to their edge rusher room. If McDonald wants to earn a lucrative extension, he’ll have to become a reliable contributor against the run and establish himself as a three-down player.

What does that look like? If McDonald can replicate his sack production and increase his number of tackles and run stops, he could command a three-year, $45 million contract.

Projected deal: three-year, $45 million

T’Vondre Sweat, NT

There was a mixed reaction when the team acquired T’Vondre Sweat in the offseason. Many fans were ecstatic with the move given his elite play against the run. Others expressed concerns over Sweat's work ethic, while some were hesitant to move on from Jermaine Johnson.

However, with First-Team All-Pro Jeffrey Simmons noting that Sweat has the potential to become the best nose tackle in the league, fans have even more reason to be ecstatic about the move.

Jets fans hope to see T’Vondre Sweat make an immediate impact in training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sweat’s play has already commanded high expectations. In 29 games, Smith has logged 85 total tackles (eight tackles for loss), three sacks, 33 hurries, and 20 run-stops. Although he missed five games last season, Sweat earned an 83.4 overall grade, ranking fifth among 134 interior defenders. His 79.3 run-defense grade also ranked fourth at the position, further highlighting his impact against the run.

Like McDonald, Sweat isn’t a free agent after this season, but is eligible to sign an extension in the offseason. If he can continue to build off his elite play with greater consistency, Sweat could secure a deal near the top of the market for his position, potentially in the range of the three-year, $78 million contract Jordan Davis signed.

Projected deal: three-year, $78 million

Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE

In his four-year tenure with the Packers, Kingsley Enagbare has established himself as a reliable run-defender. While his PFF grades won’t back this up, his ability to set a strong edge against the run is one of the reasons why New York signed him.

As Jets OnSI’s Jovan Alford highlighted in our top-25 players ranking, Enagbare doesn’t possess the same speed as New York’s other edge rushers. Instead, his power, physicality, and a good motor are the traits that allow him to hold his own against the run.

Across 68 games, Enagbare has logged 146 total tackles (25 tackles for loss) and 54 run-stops. He’s also proven capable of generating pressure, posting 11.5 sacks and 65 hurries during this stretch.

Will Kingsley Enagbare's experience help secure a contract extension in his first year with the Jets? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Jets, Enagbare will be tasked with a similar role. With head coach Aaron Glenn installing a multiple defense, they’ll be relying on the ex-Packers’ versatility in a rotational role behind Bailey and McDonald.

If he can remain productive in this role, he could earn a contract similar to Ossai's. Although he doesn’t offer the same upside or pass-rush capability as Ossai, Enagbare’s consistent run defense should secure him a three-year, $30 million contract.

Projected deal: three-year, $30 million

Mazi Smith, DT

Mazi Smith isn’t just playing for his next contract; he’s fighting for his job. Coming out of college, Smith was regarded for his run-stopping capability and for generating pressure inside. However, this has yet to translate at the NFL level.

Since entering the league, the former 2023 first-round selection has ranked near the bottom in run defense, earning 31.8, 35.9, and 34.4 marks, respectively, per PFF. Across 42 games, he’s recorded 57 total tackles (seven tackles for loss), two sacks, and 12 hurries.

Mazi Smith's future with the Jets (and, perhaps, in the NFL) will hinge on what he does in training camp and beyond. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were eager to get rid of Smith. So much so, they included him in a package with the Jets in exchange for Quinnen Williams. Although not an important piece of the deal, there was hope that Smith could emerge as a contributor, given New York’s defensive line was weak.

However, the former Michigan Wolverine failed to carve out a rotation, appearing in only 54 defensive snaps and logging only three total tackles.

Before entering the offseason, Smith was already at a disadvantage with Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs in the fold. With the Jets adding Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr., and David Onyemata, it’ll be even more difficult for Smith to make it out of training camp.

If Smith can carve out a rational role, he could earn a modest one-year, prove-it deal for the minimum in free agency. But if he fails to showcase any progression in training camp, don’t be surprised if the team moves on from him.

Projected deal: one-year, minimum salary