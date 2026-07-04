Although it still feels out of reach, we are slowly getting closer and closer to the start of the 2026 NFL season. With the Jets set to begin training camp on July 25, we’ll finally get to see the newest iteration of Gang Green compete in pads for the first time.

While much of the attention will be on the team's first-round selections, David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr., training camp will be a crucial period for several veterans and depth players competing for a roster spot. Among the biggest storylines have been the kicking battle between Cade York and Jason Sanders, along with the race for the backup quarterback spot.

However, numerous other players also enter camp with plenty to prove, such as Mazi Smith, who was traded by the Cowboys, along with a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round selection, in exchange for Quinnen Williams.

Even though he was projected to play a significant role on a weak defensive line, Smith failed to crack consistent reps in the rotation. The former 2023 first-round pick appeared in just three games (54 snaps), recording three tackles, and received a 38.9 overall grade during this stretch, per Pro Football Focus.

His failure to produce and earn a role in the defensive line played a part in general manager Darren Mougey bolstering the defensive line in the offseason. Now, Smith faces an uphill battle towards earning a potential roster spot entering training camp.

Mazi Smith has to prove himself in training camp, preseason to earn a roster spot

As we're well aware, the Jets’ defense was horrendous last season. The unit allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) and generated the second-fewest sacks (26).

As a result of their poor play in this facet, Mougey prioritized strengthening the defensive tackle group, adding T’Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, and Darrell Jackson Jr. to the mix. With these additions alongside Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs, and Smith, the unit is significantly better on paper, but also crowded.

While the group is expected to improve against both the run and pass, it puts Smith in a difficult spot. On the initial 53-man roster last year, New York kept five defensive tackles. Sweat, Phillips, and Oneymata are locks to make the team and are expected to receive the bulk of the snaps. Given that New York just invested a fourth-round selection in Jackson and that Briggs generated the most pressure among their interior defenders last season, the pair should receive a share of the reps as well.

Darrell Jackson Jr. should see his fair share of reps on the Jets' defensive line next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This puts Smith on the outside looking in. The former Michigan Wolverine was already on the wrong foot after failing to make an impact last year, which played in a part in the Jets declining his fifth-year option.

Although Mougey could potentially keep six defensive tackles, he won’t just give Smith a roster spot. Depth is vital, and keeping the rotation fresh is ideal for any team; however, other positions need to be addressed as well. Smith will have to earn it in training camp and prove to Mougey that he deserves the spot.

If he can show improvement as a run defender, which he excelled at in college, and occasionally get to the quarterback, Smith could carve out a role as a depth piece. In his first two seasons with the Cowboys, Smith combined for 10 hurries and 27 stops, per PFF, earning run grades of 31.8 and 35.9, respectively.

If Smith can be more efficient against the run and stay healthy, he could have a real chance to make the 53-man roster. At the same time, he must consistently make plays in both training camp and the preseason, as he cannot afford to have a quiet day. Disrupting the run and generating pressure inside can go a long way toward helping him earn one of the final spots.

Smith has the tools and skill set to be a contributor on New York’s defense; however, his potential alone will not help him earn a spot. With a crowded position room, every snap matters for Smith and will ultimately determine whether he remains with Gang Green or goes somewhere else.