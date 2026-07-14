Jets DT T'Vondre Sweat: All Aboard the Hype Train for New York's No. 10 Player in 2026

Our list of the top 25 most important New York Jets entering the 2026 season continues with defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat at No. 10, a player heading into his third NFL season looking to prove he was worth trading for earlier this offseason.

Sweat was a second-round pick in the 2024 draft by the Tennessee Titans, but was acquired in a player-for-player trade with Jermaine Johnson II. The decision to pursue the 25-year-old was viewed as a slam dunk and gives the Jets someone who has appeared in 29 games and has been impactful on the field with 85 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two passes defended, and 13 run stuffs in his two seasons.

That level of impact on the field cannot be ignored, especially as Sweat joins arguably the deepest position on the roster and looks to make an impact on a defense that ranked 31st in scoring (29.6 PPG), 29th in run defense (139.5 YPG), and 17th in pass defense (216.1 YPG) last season.

Entering the 2026 season, Sweat needs to prove to the Jets that they made the right call trading for him and that the hype surrounding his potential is real. But why does he land on our list here?

Why T'Vondre Sweat is so important

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (DL25) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Considering last season's defensive struggles and inability to get stops, Sweat's 6-foot-4, 366-pound frame could help the Jets take that next step and wreak havoc on opposing teams up front. Sure, an ankle injury limited Sweat to just 12 games last season and held him to 34 total tackles, but he still registered a career-high two sacks, tacked on one pass defended, and 5.5 stuffs.

The Jets were given more reason to believe their trade for him would pay off when former teammate Jeffery Simmons went as far as to say that he "could be the best nose tackle in the game of football." Furthermore, veteran Harrison Phillips has been serving as a mentor to Sweat, giving him an established veteran to work closely with as he continues to get up to speed in a new scheme.

While Sweat's 6.5% pass rush win rate at his position is below average, Pro Football Focus gave him the fifth-highest overall grade (83.4) out of 134 qualified interior defenders last season. Additionally, he registered the 19th-best pass rush grade (74.1) and ranked an impressive fourth in run defense (79.3).

Sweat's success against the run, an area the Jets were fourth-worst in last season, speaks to how important he can be to this unit as the entire team tries to bounce back from a 3-14 season. With Phillips, second overall draft pick David Bailey and Will McDonald IV, the team's sack leader from 2025, projected to join him in the starting lineup up front, Sweat is positioned for success with a plethora of talent around him.

T'Vondre Sweat's strengths and weaknesses

Oct 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) runs out during player introductions against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In addition to Sweat's success against the run, he has the size and physicality to be a disruptive force on this front, not to mention the surprising agility for someone of his size. Sweat has been with the Jets several months now, and the descriptions of him are aplenty. None, however, may be as good as how wide receiver Adonai Mitchell described him.

"He's a big ole dude," Mitchell said, per Jets on SI's Nick Faria.

When you consider the defensive unit Sweat is now part of, along with the high praise he received from Simmons and the mentorship from the veteran Phillips, the sky is certainly the limit for him going into Year 3.

With that said, his pass rush could improve, and he has some previous history of discipline and conditioning issues.

There were even questions about Sweat's work ethic and dedication in his pre-draft process a couple of years ago, while many within the Titans organization were not thrilled with how Sweat performed in the locker room, per Heavy.com's Paul Esden Jr.

Having said that, Sweat has been a force on the field when he's healthy and is exactly the type of player the Jets need on defense. If he can take what the veterans are sharing with him and translate it to the field, Sweat could become more than just a ferocious run blocker and take a struggling defense to the next level.

What happens if T'Vondre Sweat gets hurt

Jul 24, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) goes through drills during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Sweat were to miss time due to injury, there are a couple of directions the Jets could take to replace him. Looking at the projected 53-man roster, Mazi Smith, who was acquired in last season's Quinnen Williams trade, is likely in the best position to step in.

At the same time, the 2023 first-rounder has not exactly impressed or stood out in a crowded unit and has struggled to disrupt the run and generate pressure in his short time with Gang Green. As the pressure rises on Smith ahead of training camp, it could open the door for rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. to assume starting duties if Sweat gets banged up.

While the rookie struggled in pass rush during his collegiate career, he has shown growth in generating pressure and excelled against the run with 23 run stops last season, which was tied for the 16th-most among all interior defenders in college football according to PFF.

Although Jackson's 77 total tackles (seven for a loss), 7.5 sacks, and 35 hurries during his final two seasons as a starter at Florida State do not immediately jump off the page, it is easy to see why he has been flying under the radar this offseason.

Others like Joseph Ossai, David Onyemata, Braiden McGregor, Kingsley Enagbare, Jowon Briggs, and Eric Watts are additional options if injuries pile up or changes are needed. However, Smith appears to be next in line if Sweat gets injured, but don't count out Jackson if he impresses in training camp and preseason.

Why we ranked T'Vondre Sweat here

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (DL25) speaks at a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is just too much hype surrounding Sweat and his success against the run not to consider him a top-10 player on this list entering the 2026 season.

Sure, he does not have the experience some of his teammates do, and his history many will hold against him until he proves himself on the field. Even with that in mind, this Jets' defense struggled immensely against the run and needed someone with the physicality and agility of Sweat to turn to.

Now, after doing what was expected of him in the offseason and receiving advice from the veterans, Sweat seems positioned for success and eager to prove that all the hype surrounding him is real.