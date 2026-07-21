Jets EDGE Will McDonald IV: Stud Pass Rusher's Outlook Is Bright as No. 3 in 2026

As the start of this year's Jets training camp looms, Will McDonald IV is entering the most important season of his career.

While the former 15th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has been the leader of the Jets’ pass rush, this season is proving he can be a three-down edge rusher.

Over the last two seasons, McDonald has posted 18.5 sacks, establishing himself as the Jets’ most productive pass-rusher. His explosiveness and ability to generate pressure have made him a priority for opposing teams to contain, but the next step for McDonald is becoming a great overall player. Since New York picked up his fifth-year option, he’ll have to display his progression in 2026 to earn a lucrative extension.

With expectations higher than ever, McDonald checks in at No. 3 on Jets OnSI’s top-25 list.

Why is Will McDonald IV so important

McDonald is New York’s pass-rush. In the last two seasons, he’s the only player on the team to record more than six sacks and has logged 18.5 of their 68 sacks.

Although he doesn’t boast Pro Bowl-level numbers, he's highly effective in this area. According to Pro Football Focus, McDonald earned a 71.0 pass-rush grade, ranking 37th among 115 qualifying edge rushers.

Will McDonald IV is the straw that stirs the drink in the Jets' pass-rush unit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Generating pressure is critical, and Jets didn’t do much of that this past season, finishing with the second-fewest sacks (26). As a result, New York addressed this weakness in the offseason, adding David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare, and Joseph Ossai to the mix.

While the unit should improve in this area in 2026, McDonald remains the player they’ll depend on to create consistent pressure on the edge.

Will McDonald IV’s strengths and weaknesses

Beyond his ability to rush the passer, one of McDonald’s strengths is his athleticism. At the NFL Combine, McDonald clocked a 4.7-second 40-yard dash and recorded an 11-foot broad jump. These numbers are impressive for a player standing at 6-foot-3, 239 pounds and have played a factor in developing into the Jets’ top pass-rusher.

Coming out of Iowa State, NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein noted McDonald as an “explosive, pliable edge talent," and that assessment has proven accurate so far.

Will McDonald IV's fourth sack of the game comes on fourth down 😤



CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/EjisKzT89u — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Another area that Zierlein has proven to be right about is McDonald’s run defense. While he’s developed into a great pass-rusher, he still needs to improve as a run defender.

Last season, McDonald was charged with five missed run tackles, resulting in a 19.2% miss percentage, per PFF. He also earned a 41.6 run-defense grade, which ranked 112th among qualifying edge defenders.

Improving in this area should be a priority for McDonald, as he won’t be rewarded with a rich extension if these numbers continue.

What happens if Will McDonald IV gets hurt

While being without McDonald isn’t ideal, New York wouldn’t be in the worst position without him. The Jets would turn to Enagbare and Ossai to fill his void.

Although neither player is an upgrade over McDonald as a pass-rusher, they both offer solid contributions in this area. Enagbare finished last season with two sacks and 16 hurries, while Ossai logged five sacks and 29 hurries.

Former Packers DL Kingsley Enagbare (and Joseph Ossai) will help the Jets survive any potential absence by Will McDonald I next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, both players offer upside as run-defenders. The pair ranked in the top half of edge rushers in run stops, with Enagbare finishing with 15 and Ossai recording 13.

Again, losing McDonald would be a significant loss for the Jets’ pass rush, but Enagbare and Ossai would do fine in his place.

Why we ranked Will McDonald IV here

In three seasons, McDonald has emerged as one of the most valuable components of New York’s foundation. He’s already established himself as a productive pass rusher and is now entering the prime years of his career.

At 27 years old, McDonald is just scratching the surface of his potential, as he’s displayed signs of becoming a Pro Bowl-caliber defender. He just needs to put it all together and become the all-around edge defender that he’s shown he’s capable of.

If he can develop in this area, McDonald can evolve into one of the premier edge rushers in the league. With another productive season and by sharpening his skills as a three-down player, the Jets' EDGE would not only strengthen his case to rank higher next season but also command a payday before he reaches free agency in the 2028 offseason.