4 Jets UDFAs Most Likely to Find Themselves on the Practice Squad 

It’s extremely difficult for undrafted free agents (UDFAs) to make an NFL roster. While all teams add a handful of UDFAs to their roster after the draft, only a select few manage to make a 53-man roster, and even fewer turn into meaningful contributors.

Last year, the Jets signed 15 UDFAs. None ultimately made the initial 53-man roster. However, Esa Pole–who the team claimed off waivers following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs–became the only UDFA to make the Jets’ final roster.

For most UDFAs, the realistic path to sticking in the NFL is to make a team’s practice squad, where they can develop and serve as valuable depth. New York signed 14 players to their initial practice squad last year, eight of whom were UDFAs.

Heading into the second week of training camp, nine remain on the roster. Of the group, these four have the best chance of earning a spot on the Jets’ practice squad.

4. Xavier Hill, OL

It’s almost certain that Xavier Hill will be with Gang Green this season. Not only should the former Colorado Buffalo earn a role on the practice squad, but he also has a legitimate chance to compete for one of the final roster spots.

New York currently lacks experienced interior linemen and is likely leaning on 2026 sixth-round selection Anez Cooper as its top backup. That makes keeping Hill around a priority for the Jets.

The Jets should keep Xavier Hill around for the sake of their OL's depth. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his last three collegiate seasons, Hill has established himself as an excellent blocker in pass protection, allowing eight sacks and 55 pressures across 1,546 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. During this stretch, Hill has received 76.4, 86.4 and 86.8 pass-blocking grades, per PFF.

The Mississippi native has also displayed his versatility, playing meaningful snaps at left guard and both tackle spots.

While the Jets’ offensive line was regarded as one of their better position groups last season, the unit gave up an egregious 60 sacks, tying for the second-most. Even if he’s unable to make the final roster, his positional versatility and play in pass protection should secure him a spot on the practice squad.

3. Caullin Lacy, WR

One of the highly sought-after UDFAs was Caullin Lacy, who received the highest base and total guarantees among all Jets’ UDFA signings. Like Hill, Lacy has a path to claim one of the final roster spots, but he faces far more difficulty doing so.

With four of the likely six receiver spots already taken, Tim Patrick, Arian Smith, and Jamaal Pritchett appear as the favorites to earn the final two roles. The only realistic path for Lacy is to make the practice squad, which is well within his reach.

The Jets could take a wait-and-see approach by putting Caullin Lacy on their practice squad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his six years at the collegiate level, split between South Alabama and Louisville, Lacy posted 287 receptions (384 targets) for 3,327 yards and 16 touchdowns. Although his 5-foot-9, 183-pound frame limits him to a slot role–where he lined up for 74.1% of his career snaps–his playmaking ability makes him an intriguing option. According to PFF, he averaged 7.4 yards per catch.

His instincts with the ball in his hands have also translated to the special teams. Last year, Lacy served as Louisville's punt and kick returner, averaging 21 yards as a kickoff returner while recording 17.5 yards per punt return with two touchdowns.

Even if he falls short of making the 53-man roster, he should be considered a strong candidate to make the practice squad. Given the Jets kept four receivers on the practice squad last season, his upside as a receiver and a returner makes him an appealing favorite.

2. DT Sheffield, WR

DT Sheffield is another receiver vying for the final two receiver spots. Like Lacy, however, he has a better chance of proving himself a worthy candidate for one of the practice squad spots.

Even then, Sheffield faces an extremely difficult challenge. At 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, his size raises questions about whether he’s capable of being a slot receiver, since teams prefer them a bit bigger. While he possesses similar speed and explosiveness as Lacy, his collegiate production doesn’t outweigh his physical limitations.

Across three collegiate seasons, Sheffield recorded 115 receptions (170 targets) for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns. These numbers aren’t bad, but they don’t provide enough separation from the competition.

DT Sheffield has talent but hasn't shown enough to the Jets to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster yet. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he’s going to secure any role, he’ll have to do so as a returner. Sheffield proved to be a viable returner in college, averaging 21.3 yards as a kickoff returner while logging 11.4 yards as a punt returner.

If he can show some promise in this area during training camp, he should undoubtedly earn a spot on the practice squad.

1. Chip Trayanum, RB

One player to keep an eye on as the Jets have begun practicing in pads is Chip Trayanum. The former linebacker established himself as a bruising downhill runner this past season at Toledo, with 560 of his 1,015 rushing yards coming after contact.

Playing at four different schools across his six-year career, Trayanum recorded 2,261 yards–averaging 5.3 yards per rush–and 25 touchdowns. He’s also shown some upside as a pass-blocker, allowing just three sacks and 13 pressures across 157 pass-blocking snaps.

Chip Trayanum has the type of experience that the Jets should consider stashing on the practice squad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of his physical running style, however, Trayanum hasn’t proven that he can be relied upon as a checkdown option. Although he posted 21 receptions for 212 yards and two receiving touchdowns last season, his receiving production remains limited, as he totaled only 15 receptions and 89 yards in the other five seasons.

With New York crowded at running back, Trayanum’s best opportunity of sticking with the Jets is on the practice squad. He has shown value on special teams in his two years at Ohio State, logging five special teams tackles.