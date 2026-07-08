Jets IOL Depth Will Be Hot-Button Issue Heading into Training Camp

Entering training camp, there are several storylines that New York Jets fans will be closely monitoring. Positional battles have dominated headlines throughout the offseason, with both the backup quarterback and kicking job competitions receiving the majority of the attention.

While these two battles are important, one area that hasn’t garnered the same focus is the team’s interior offensive line depth, which could easily become one of the biggest concerns heading into the season.

Although the Jets boast a solid interior starting unit with Joe Tippmann, Josh Myers, and Dylan Parham, their current group of backups has yet to prove they can be relied upon if injuries were to occur.

Who are the Jets IOL backups?

New York’s interior lineman backups consist of Xavier Newman, Anez Cooper, Landon Young, Marquis Hayes, and Kohl Levao. However, only Newman and Young have NFL experience.

Even though Newman has experience (338 career snaps), the majority of it (292 snaps) comes from the 2023 season, where he allowed four sacks and 16 pressures in 188 pass-blocking snaps, posting an abysmal 31.9 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Although Young served as the New Orleans Saints' top reserve, he hasn’t proven to be much better. The former Kentucky Wildcat has shown no signs of improvement as a pass-blocker, allowing eight sacks and 22 hurries across 504 pass-blocking snaps.

While he logged a career-high 393 snaps and earned a career-best 67.7 run-blocking grade in 2024, per PFF, his protection remained a concern. He surrendered two sacks and 16 pressures, resulting in a career-worst 30 pass-blocking grade.

As for the rest, Cooper presents the most upside. The 2026 sixth-round selection played all four years with the Miami Hurricanes, serving as the starting right guard in the last three. At the collegiate level, Cooper excelled as a pass-blocker, allowing just seven sacks and 38 hurries in 1,765 pass-blocking snaps, and demonstrated to be a solid run-blocker.

Hayes and Levao, meanwhile, are developmental options and have plenty to prove during training camp to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Why is this a problem?

While Tippman, Myers, and Parham have remained relatively healthy throughout their careers, having quality depth behind them should be a priority. If any of these three sustain an injury, New York must have a proven, reliable reserve who can hold it down.

As of now, they don’t have that proven option.

Even though Cooper offers the most upside, he’s a rookie who has yet to establish himself. And while Young has the experience, he missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

Of course, they, along with the other reserves, will have an opportunity to prove themselves in scrimmages and individual drills throughout training camp. However, it will be the starting unit that receives the reps and focus during this stretch.

If none of the current reserves can establish themselves in camp or preseason, it could force the Jets to turn to free agency or a potential trade to bolster their interior depth. There are still several solid free agent veterans who could strengthen their depth, such as James Daniels and Brady Christensen.

For now, New York will give the current backups a chance to earn a role, hoping one can step up and emerge as a solid fill-in option.