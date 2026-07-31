Jets' Battle to Decide WR Depth Gets a New Face in 1st Week of Training Camp 

What separates the contending teams from the mediocre ones is depth. Every team has a star player or two and some adequate contributors, but the best teams have reliable contributors throughout their roster and backups capable of stepping in and providing meaningful contributions.

That’s an area the Jets have lacked for much of the last 15 years, contributing to the longest active playoff drought in the four major North American professional sports leagues.

Improving the roster’s depth has been a priority for Jets general manager Darren Moguey, and one position where that depth will be tested this summer is wide receiver. We already know Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell are the starters and primary contributors, while Isaiah Williams is likely in the lead for the WR4 role.

Garrett Wilson leads a Jets WR room that is much deeper than it was in recent seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the aforementioned quartet, the last two spots are up for grabs.

Heading into training camp, the competition among the depth receivers was already crowded, but the Jets made the battle even more competitive with the addition of Quincy Skinner on Thursday, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, following a workout "earlier" in the day. It was a corresponding move to New York waiving injured WR Jalen Walthall.

Jets transactions: They’re waiving WR Jalen Walthall (injured) and signing WR Quincy Skinner, per source. Skinner was in Atlanta’s camp last year. He worked out earlier today. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 30, 2026

For those wondering about the new face at training camp, here's what Skinner's arrival could mean for the Jets' WR depth chart moving forward.

How Quincy Skinner's signing impacts the Jets' WR room

Skinner, 23, enters the receiver competition with an uphill battle to earn one of the final roster spots. The Florida native spent all four years with the Vanderbilt Commodores, where he primarily served as a rotational receiver.

In 41 career games, Skinner recorded 66 receptions for 809 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season came in 2024—his senior year—when he posted 29 receptions for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

Can Quincy Skinner Jr. show the same promise at Jets training camp that he did during his time at Vanderbilt? | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Florida native signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2025, but was unable to make the roster after a quiet preseason showing—three receptions (five targets) for 29 yards and a first down.

While the 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver adds valuable size to the room, his arrival doesn’t immediately change the outlook of the competition.

Tim Patrick, Jamaal Pritchett, and Arian Smith are currently viewed as the top reserves. Considering the Jets carried six receivers last season, they’ll likely stick to that number this year, putting those three in the mix for the final roster spots.

Skinner enters camp as a developmental option rather than a player expected to make contributions in 2026. He needs to improve his route-running and consistently create separation before he can even be considered a candidate.

However, this doesn’t make his addition insignificant.

Skinner can still have a future with Jets

Last year, the Jets kept four receivers on the practice squad, including Pritchett. Although he never played in a game, Pritchett was allowed to develop and compete for a larger role this season.

Now, Pritchett is making his case for earning a spot. Skinner will look to follow a similar path, but he’ll have to stand out in training camp and preseason to prove he can be a valuable asset. That means coming away with some catches in practice, being a dependable target in preseason play and instilling trust in head coach Aaron Glenn's staff.

Even though he’s unlikely to make the final 53-man roster, Skinner gives the Jets a project piece whom they can use to strengthen their receiving depth.