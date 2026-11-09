5 Jets Awards to Give Out in Blowout Loss to Chiefs: Stars to David Bailey and the Colts

Tell me if you heard this before: the New York Jets were outcoached and outplayed when it mattered most in another loss.

Gang Green dropped their seventh game in their last eight tries, the latest coming in a 35-12 shellacking by the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. New York was shut out in the second half and did not score a touchdown in their fourth straight loss.

We have five awards to give out, so let's get to it now.

The "Playing not to lose" Award: Jets coaching

Every time the Jets coaching staff makes a good decision, it's followed up by mind-boggling calls that clearly hold the team back. Whether it was kicking field goals in goal-to-go situations when the team needed a touchdown, or trying hard not to turn the ball over against the blitz and taking bad sacks when they could least afford, the Jets made calls throughout the game that kept them from winning.

If anything, Glenn and his staff coached not to lose Sunday's game compared to being aggressive enough to go and win it.

Even more alarming is the fact that there were several Jets players who seemingly let their emotions get the best of them. Whether it was Geno Smith screaming on the sideline, or Armand Membou committing a personal foul penalty for slamming his helmet down on the field of play, New York is unprepared and undisciplined when it matters most.

It's the clearest indictment against Glenn at this point.

"It's all about our process, to be honest with you," Glenn said. "It gets tough, I know it does, but it's the belief. We've shown spurts that we can play at a high level."

The "Future Defensive Rookie the Year" Award: David Bailey

One of the lone bright spots from the Jets on Sunday was rookie David Bailey. The second overall pick in the 2026 draft recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles on the day. While his run defense remained inconsistent, the Jets got him in situations to succeed.

Through his first eight games in the NFL, Bailey has recorded 7.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He has the most sacks through his first eight games as a first-round pick since Julius Peppers. Considering Peppers is a Hall of Famer, Bailey's start has been nothing short of special.

"It's always a blessing just getting out there and just playing football, playing the game I love," Bailey said.

He is heating this defensive rookie of the year award list up.

The "Letdown" Award: Jets' second-half offense

In the first half, the Jets offense had gone up and down the field against the Chiefs' mighty defense. While they didn't score a touchdown, there was hope the talent level on the unit would be good enough to keep things competitive.

Things only got worse, though.

New York lost the second half 21-0, and recorded just 46 yards of offense in the second half. To put that into perspective, the Jets recorded 64 yards in their first drive of the game - and failed to get close to that point in the second half. After seeing three straight 100-yard rushing games from Braelon Allen, the Jets gave him just seven carries on the day, while giving more carries to Breece Hall.

Those adjustments didn't work. It only capped the offense further.

"It’s disappointing, the only thing we can do is go back to work and try to figure out how can I, as the head coach, get us to play two halves at a high level and not have a lull at any part of the game," Glenn said. "That’s something I’ll think long and hard about to make sure I get that done. A lot of thinking to do. A lot of thinking to do. Just look forward to getting back to work."

New York was abysmal on Sunday, but its uncompetitive offensive performance in the second half was the worst of the worst.

The "Complete ineptitude" Award: Jets turnover chances

The good? New York forced two turnovers today courtesy of fumbles forced by David Bailey & a muffed quarterback sneak.

The bad? They should've had at least three more fumble recoveries and have gone five straight games without an interception.

New York's inability to fall on the football has been well documented. Some of it is just poor football luck as a collective franchise. In other cases, especially with their lack of interceptions, it's a coaching problem as well. The Jets don't do enough to force mistakes by the opposition. When they do, they are unable to take advantage of those opportunities.

At the end of the day, it's just a further reason why the current staff is not up to par.

The "Glass half full?" Award: Indianapolis Colts

As the Jets continued to struggle against the Chiefs during the second half, they did get good news throughout. The Indianapolis Colts ended up losing to the Dallas Cowboys at home, dropping their record to 2-7 on the year.

By virtue of the Colts' loss, the Jets continue to own three of the top 13 picks including two inside the top six overall selections. As New York and the Colts continue to lose, especially with games against the Dolphins and Chargers ahead on their schedule, it's clear the Jets are going to have plenty of chances to get top players in the 2027 draft.

Things aren't going well for the team right now. But the draft offers a bit of hope.

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