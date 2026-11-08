No one is expecting a victory for the New York Jets today. At 2-6, Aaron Glenn's group takes on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in one of the most hostile environments in NFL history.

Making the contest even harder, the Jets will be without one of their best players for Sunday. Add that to the fact that the Chiefs are frustrated coming off a two-game losing streak, and it appears the Jets are nothing more than a get-right game for Kansas City's hopes of another Super Bowl season.

As always, it's time to look at the biggest takeaways for another Jets contest. Let's get to it.

Jets Week 9 inactive list

WR Garrett Wilson

EDGE Joseph Ossai

LB Trevin Wallace

CB Nahshon Wright

WR Tim Patrick

OL Kohl Levao

OL Blake Freeland

Takeaways:

Wilson is in concussion protocol for today's game, so New York's leading receiver will not be available for their attempt at an upset. Without him, the Jets will rely on Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell to win on the outside - with both receivers recording 100-yard games in the last three weeks. New York is as prepared as ever for Wilson's absence.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Jets will be moving on from Wright. The former Pro-Bowl cornerback hasn't played a defensive snap all year and lost a position battle as the boundary cornerback. The only question is what team will make the move with New York at this point?

Ossai has easily been one of the most disappointing free agents for the Jets over the last few years. Injuries continue to derail his first season with the team, and he'll be out again.

The good news is the players who are NOT on this list. Breece Hall is back after missing the last five games, and David Bailey returns after suffering a groin injury. Both will be needed to pull off the upset. Harrison Phillips is another player healthy despite dealing with an injury over the week.

Chiefs Week 9 inactive list

CB Mansoor Delane

QB Garrett Nussmeier

FB Ben VanSumeren

DE Jack Pyburn

OT Diego Pounds

DT Peter Woods

Takeaways:

The key starter hurt today for the Chiefs is their first-round cornerback, Delane. The sixth overall pick is dealing with a shoulder injury that has hurt his rookie season. Rookie Peter Woods will also be out with an injury. Both players may need time to get right as they compete for a playoff spot.

Outside of the injuries to two rookies, Kansas City is relatively healthy at the midway point of the year. Travis Kelce will be a go after being limited in practice, and Patrick Mahomes continues to get healthier after his torn ACL late last season.

Keep an eye on Nick Bolton. He's been the face of the Chiefs' defense for years and was a full participant during the week despite an injury. He will be tasked with stopping New York's improved rushing attack.

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