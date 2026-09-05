5 Jets Hot Takes for the 2026 Season (Bailey Challenges History, Records Broken, Predictions & More)

We're just about a week out from the Jets traveling to Tennessee to take on the Titans to open up the 2026 campaign. Gang Green comes into its second year under head coach Aaron Glenn with heightened aspirations after a difficult first season, underscoring the importance of a strong start.

As is the case this time of year, hot takes run rampant. People want to get their opinions out on what this season could look like for the Jets.

Last year, my hot takes didn't come to fruition. Perhaps this year I'll have more luck.

Let's get to it with five scorching hot Jets takes for the 2026 campaign.

1. David Bailey challenges rookie sack record

Javon Kearse holds the NFL's rookie sack record at 14.5. Micah Parsons, Aldon Smith, and Dwight Freeney all came close.

I predict second-overall pick David Bailey will as well. He may not break the record, but I believe the Texas Tech product will at least eclipse 10-plus sacks in his first year with the team, thanks to his lightning-quick first step (h/t Jets).

Bailey is the kind of transcendent player the Jets simply haven't had in years. He can dominate at a level few in this league have seen from rookies. He may not break the record, but I believe he'll come close.

2. Geno Smith breaks Jets passing record

New York has not had a 4,000-yard passer in their team's history since Joe Namath. Not even future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers reached that mark in his lone season as the full-time starter.

Finally, Namath's run will end.

Geno Smith is a quality quarterback. He has thrown for over 4,000 passing yards twice in his career. I predict not only will he pass that mark, but his lone season as the starter this year will see him eclipse Namath in that metric by several hundred yards. The Jets have the weapons to get it done. They have the scheme to accomplish it also.

Now, the quarterback must hold up his end of the bargain.

3. Jets finish top 10 in turnovers forced

History was made last year when the Jets failed to record an interception over the entire 17-game slate. New York added quality players to make sure that record would fall, and even pushed Glenn into a play-calling role to make things easier.

This year, the law of averages comes back to help the Jets out. Not only do they end their interception streak early in 2026, but they will end up finishing in the top 10 in turnovers forced. From Demario Davis to Minkah Fitzpatrick, New York's defense is going to be a lot different this year.

Forcing turnovers will be at the top of their major changes, though.

4. Mason Taylor makes Trey McBride-like leap

I'm not talking about Trey McBride's 2024 or 2025 breakout campaigns. I'm comparing Mason Taylor's upcoming second season to that of the Cardinals All-Pro. McBride, after a slow first season, catapulted to an 81-catch, 825-yard season in 2023 on his way to an excellent career.

The Jets' offensive potential could reach new heights if Mason Taylor successfully finds a way to take his game to the next level. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a strong training camp—and an even better rookie season than McBride's—Taylor is due for a sophomore jump with the Jets. New York hasn't had a competent tight end on offense since Dustin Keller in 2011. Taylor is not only going to blow through those numbers, but he'll show he's closer to McBride's comparison than any tight end in team history.

5. Jets finish 8-9, retain everybody

Many Jets fans do not believe the team can win eight games. They look at the schedule, the coaching struggles, and the roster and wonder whether they can even hit their over at 5.5. That said, this team is a lot better than it was last season.

Glenn needs a second-year coaching jump similar to what his former bosses, like Bill Parcells and Dan Campbell, went through. He certainly can, with the talent level on display across the roster.

My hot take is that the Jets not only take a positive jump towards hovering around .500 this year, but they also retain all their coaching staff due to the success of 2026. New York is building something positive, and it's time for fans to be shown that.

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