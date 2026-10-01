5 Jets Whose Stock Is Rising Despite 1-2 Start

"You are what your record says you are."

That popular quote by Hall-of-Fame head coach Bill Parcells has made the rounds across New York Jets fandom in recent weeks. It's meant to highlight that, despite some clear positives, the team's 1-2 record isn't good enough.

While that may be true, it's hard to deny the positive trajectory New York appears to be going through.

And much of that has to do with five players whose stocks are rising so high, they might turn New York into a winner after all.

Geno Smith

No one, and I do mean no one could have seen this coming.

Before coming to the Jets, it appeared Geno Smith's run as a starting quarterback was over. Not only did he throw a league-leading 32 interceptions over the last two years combined, but he was also benched in several games in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Since his re-arrival to New York, though, Smith has been a revelation. He hasn't been perfect, but he leads the league in completion percentage with 75% and hasn't thrown an interception. He's coming off a game in which he went 31-for-37, passing for over 300 yards and three scores. Sure, the Jets didn't win that game, but that was hardly Smith's fault.

The 36-year-old has shown that there is plenty left in the tank. And if this continues, he's in line to make even more money in 2027.

Kenyon Sadiq

Jets fans know how good a player Garrett Wilson is. No one quite understood how dominant Kenyon Sadiq could be, though.

The first-round rookie showed everyone last Sunday.

Sadiq caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in what was the first 100-yard game for a Jets tight end since Dustin Keller did it almost 15 years ago. His athleticism, coupled with unique speed, makes him an extremely hard player to defend if you're playing the Jets.

The more confident he grows, the more dominant he's expected to be as well.

Jarvis Brownlee

If you asked Jets fans to predict who their highest-graded defensive player would be going into October this year, Brownlee may not be in the top five in any of them.

But there's no denying how elite the nickel corner has been for Gang Green.

New York Jets cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr.'s play through the first three weeks has been a pleasant surprise. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus graded the first three weeks of Brownlee's season at a 75.5. That's the 10th-highest grade for all cornerbacks in the NFL.

Not just slot corners. Total cornerbacks.

Brownlee has been absolutely elite to begin the year, and it's left New York giddy for how this defense can improve over the next few weeks.

Andre Cisco

Last season, injuries derailed Andre Cisco's season with the Jets. He appeared in just eight games and struggled in those select games. Some fans were surprised that he was brought back at all during the offseason.

Through three games, those concerns have completely washed away.

Cisco has been an excellent player in New York's secondary. He has recorded a sack and has played a versatile brand of football many didn't think he could play. Before the Jets, Cisco was a centerfielder-type safety. One who could intercept passes but struggled with tackling and in coverage.

That hasn't been the case so far this season. His Pro Football Focus grade has him ranked 30th at his position, but he's been an excellent addition to the group, especially with Minkah Fitzpatrick down with an injury.

Jason Sanders

Wait. Seriously? The kicker everyone was worried about is that his stock rose three games into the year.

The fact is that Jason Sanders has been perfectly fine for the Jets so far this season. He's gone 5-for-6 on field goals this season and hasn't missed an extra point. He's also been 3-for-4 on field goals beyond 40 yards. For a player coming off hip surgery, distance was always going to be a concern.

So far, though, it hasn't really affected the team. In fact, I would argue that the Jets' kicking game has been far better than anyone would give them credit for going into the month of October.

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