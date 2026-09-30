Feeding Kenyon Sadiq Should Be an Even Bigger Jets Priority Moving Forward

There was a lot to be discouraged by in the Jets' loss to the Lions in Week 3. After all, it was another nail-biting defeat—one New York had rallied from two touchdowns behind to tie late in the fourth quarter, only to immediately give up the game-winner from Detroit just four plays later.

While the late-game execution could certainly be cleaned up going forward, some position groups stood out more than others and did everything they could to give the Jets a chance to pull off the road upset. Sure, a lot of the credit should go to quarterback Geno Smith for another efficient performance in the pocket, but the statement that this tight end group made stood out above the rest.

Led by rookie first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq, the tight ends were unstoppable for much of Sunday's game.

For Sadiq, specifically, it was the type of performance many hoped for when the Jets selected him in the first round in April. His seven catches for 105 yards were great, but his first career TD catch (h/t NFL) on this sensational diving play completely stole the show in the first half.

That level of athleticism was nothing new to head coach Aaron Glenn, who expressed his confidence in the rookie and noted how the Jets are going to focus on making him a bigger part of this offense going forward.

"He's a guy that's athletically on a different level than a lot of TEs in this league, and he's extremely intelligent," Glenn said, per Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria. "We want to continue to get him to grow and continue to get him the ball. We saw what he can do."

Now, it's time for Glenn & Co. to put their money where their mouths are.

Kenyon Sadiq needs to be a focal point of this Jets offense

It was no surprise that wide receiver Garrett Wilson led the way with 10 catches, 107 yards and a TD in Sunday's game, especially as the team's WR1 and highest-paid player. That said, injuries have taken a toll on the WR room as Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), Tim Patrick (groin) and Arian Smith (torn ACL) find themselves on injured reserve, and Adonai Mitchell (right finger) is currently listed as questionable after missing the Week 3 loss to the Lions.

Throw in TE Mason Taylor, who left the Week 2 loss to the Packers with a thumb injury and missed the entire Week 3 game, and it is clear how much this Jets team is banged up through just three weeks.

With his versatility as both a TE and a WR, Sadiq showed how vital he can be to this offense after becoming the fourth rookie TE in franchise history to finish with at least 100 receiving yards in a game and the first since Dustin Keller.

He may be a rookie, but Kenyon Sadiq has enough talent to take on a big role in the Jets' offensive plans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took some time for offensive coordinator Frank Reich to get Sadiq more involved in this offense, but once he did, the rookie out of Oregon wasted no time making an impact as he continues to make massive strides in his debut NFL campaign. It is even more impressive when you consider the offseason hernia surgery that limited Sadiq for much of the offseason program and put his availability in question to begin the season.

Overall, the TE group was simply sensational against the Lions with Jeremy Ruckert posting career-highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (39) and Jelani Woods coming away with a 20-yard catch on Sadiq's TD drive. Even without Taylor, this unit was arguably the best thing the Jets had going for them in the loss with 13 catches, 164 yards and two TDs.

Going forward, there is no reason for this group to be overlooked amid the rash of injuries to the WR room. Sadiq, specifically, averaged 15 yards per catch on Sunday, which was by far the most of any pass-catcher with more than one grab. He also caught seven of his eight targets, which points to how reliable he can be when the ball is thrown his way.

The Bears, who the Jets face on Sunday, have yet to allow a TE to produce more than 29 receiving yards in a game this season, and they have allowed no more than nine points in each of the last two weeks. That said, they haven't faced a TE like Sadiq yet, which should only give the Jets even more reason to utilize him more often going forward as they try to overcome the WR injuries.

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