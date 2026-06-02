Aaron Glenn Embraces New Coaching Challenge Heading into Year 2

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Aaron Glenn's superpower is in full force.

But it's pulling the New York Jets head coach in different directions during offseason workouts.

After a dismal 2025 season that saw a complete reshuffling of his assistants, Glenn opted to take on defensive playcaller duties this offseason. This meant that new defensive coordinator Brian Duker will assist Glenn with the game-planning and managing process.

As the Jets continue with their offseason schedule, though, Glenn's work as defensive playcaller has been put to the test. New York's head coach told reporters Tuesday that his focus has always been on keeping an eye on both sides of the ball.

Can he keep this up for the entire year? What about for the remainder of his career?

According to Glenn, it's no problem at all.

Glenn manages new role heading into Year 2 with Jets

The former Pro Bowl cornerback turned heads during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine when he announced that he would not only call defensive plays but that play-calling was his "superpower."

Early in OTAs, Glenn learned quickly to manage the defense's responsibilities as "his baby" while also keeping an eye on what his offense was doing.

To the coach, trust plays a big role. Trust and balance are paramount for any play-calling head coach to succeed.

And it's the reason why it's worked so far.

"It's why I lean on (defensive coordinator Brian) Duker quite a lot," he said. "I don't just want to give myself to the defense, because I'm still coaching the team and throughout practice I still go through the offense."

Trust is the only way Glenn will be able to succeed in his second season at the helm of the Jets. He needs to trust that Duker can manage the defensive meetings even though he's not calling plays on that side of the ball. He also has to trust offensive coordinator Frank Reich to control the offense without too much oversight.

Glenn understands that. And he has found a balance that has worked so far for the organization.

"I do the best I can to make sure my time is spent in both parts," he said. "Once we get to the parts of competitive periods, man, I have to be dialed in to what I'm calling to make sure I'm putting our guys in the best position to win those reps."

So far, Glenn's effort has been perfectly fine. Prominent Jets leaders continue to have the coach's back. Even leaders who have worked with Glenn before but haven't seen him as a head coach are doing everything in their own part to succeed.

"I'm playing with a coach (Glenn) that I believe in more than anything," Jets linebacker Demario Davis said last week. "We've been together for a long time in this league. I'm playing with a locker room full of brothers that I enjoy being around every day."

Glenn has been a busy bee so far in his second offseason workout session as head coach of the Jets. As the weeks progress, he'll have to continue to trust his coordinators to remain successful.

It's a goal that he feels he can handle. Time will tell if that ends up being the case.