Don't look now, but the Jets have a path to get back into contention in the AFC.

The Steelers, Patriots, Raiders and Ravens are all starting backup quarterbacks for the remainder of the season. It may seem ludicrous to throw the 3-8 Jets as a team in contention, but the math is actually there.

All the team has to do to build on that momentum is defeat the one-win Dolphins in Sunday's Week 12 action.

Of course, that's easier said than done.

New York is Miami's only win of the season after losing to them at home in a 28-25 loss in Week 7. With little rope left and an 0-9 record in divisional play, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn knows a win in South Florida is of paramount importance.

Jets want to exact revenge after Week 7 loss vs. Dolphins

It happened early in that Week 7 game.

The Jets walked into the contest at 2-4, but had hopes that victories against the then-winless Dolphins and young Raiders would be enough to save their season. What they didn't expect, though, was to fall into a 21-7 deficit before losing by three.

"The one thing that sticks out in my mind is this team came into our building, and they punched us in the mouth in the first quarter. And it wasn't good. And I still feel the effects of that." Aaron Glenn on Week 7 loss vs. Dolphins

Glenn is right.

The Dolphins, for how poorly they have played, punched the Jets in the mouth to the tune of 156 rushing yards and scores on three of their first four possessions of the game. Yes, New York began outplaying Miami in the second half, but it wasn't enough: the defense simply wasn't good enough in that game.

It's not like their defense is any better now. New York is currently the third-worst run defense in the league and still has questions along its front seven.

Losing won't be tolerated

But New York doesn't want to tank. The Jets don't want to purposely lose down the stretch, despite most of their fans wanting it. They believe they are close enough to put wins together to put themselves in a position to compete in December.

The path is there for them. A win against the Dolphins would move the team to 4-8, and if the Steelers lose on Friday, they'd be just three games back of the final wild-card slot. Crazier things have happened.

But the Jets are also 6-22 under their current coach. They haven't won a divisional game. There are five other teams in front of them to fight for a playoff spot. If New York wants to prove it's ready to compete, Gang Green will need to do the bare minimum in routing a bad Dolphins roster.

It's clearly on the minds of the organization after their initial loss to them just a month ago.

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