It is as if Shakespeare has taken over the NFL now that the playoff picture is becoming clearer.

To tank or not to tank? That is the question.

For the Jets, the team won't even accept the question for the remainder of the season. Despite their 2-8 start to the year, Gang Green has focused heavily on trying to win as many games as possible down the stretch.

"I don't think anybody in this business is here to lose," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "I don't think anybody in this business can stomach just going out there and trying to lose; that's just not the way that we're built... regardless of the record."

Glenn and the players may believe in focusing on winning games, but is that the best thing for the franchise in the long run? What benefits does trying to win games down the stretch bring to the Jets and to a head coach who is seemingly in the hot seat?

What if I told you none of it really matters—including the team's decision to not tank in the first place.

Jets likely won't need to tank to end up with a top pick

Jets fans may want the team to try to lose, but that's just not the reality of what the organization is going to do. That is the danger of trying to do everything in their power to keep their coaching staff forto a third season at the helm. The focus isn't on the future success of the organization; it's about the immediate success.

In fact, very few cases in NFL history show teams actually tanking. Most bad teams are simply bad enough to lose and get high picks—especially with seven games left in the season. For Jets fans to want the team to tank, that is simply not what they are going to do.

However, it might not actually matter.

The Jets' coaching staff has struggled all season. It hasn't mattered whether it's against top competition like the Chiefs or against the one-win Dolphins. The Jets seemingly can't get out of their own way when it comes to winning games.

Because of that reality, who is to say the team needs to tank in order to get a top pick?

The Jets have proven throughout the 2026 NFL season that they don't need to make a conscious effort to lose. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York is seventh-worst in the league in points, 10th-worst in points allowed, and third-worst against the run. As of Week 11, the Jets haven't scored a touchdown in nine quarters, thanks to their coaching staff being comfortable with kicking field goals after failed red zone attempts. The talent increase seen across the roster hasn't mattered. The upgrade at quarterback hasn't mattered.

So what will suddenly be fixed down the stretch? Will those numbers magically improve against the Chargers or the Dolphins?

It's fair for fans to want the team to lose games down the stretch in order to secure a top draft pick in April, but that's not what the organization is going to set out to do at this point.

With how poorly they have played this season, making an effort to tank may not matter at all.

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