Depending on who you talk to, the New York Jets' Week 11 victory was either a step in the right direction or the worst thing that has ever happened in the history of mankind. There's no in-between.

That, of course, comes with a team that has failed to record a winning season in their last 10 years, and has missed the playoffs in the last 16. Fans want to see change, but they want change to occur in a way that they think is beneficial for the future of the organization—not just for 2026.

But was their 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers really that detrimental to their future?

In reality, most of the fanbase's anger is coming too early in the process. And it's making everything confusing for others who just want to see the team improve.

2026 Jets and the tank outlook

To the displeasure of some in their fanbase, the Jets were never going to purposely lose the final seven games of the season. They have simply too much talent and are loyal to their head coach to the point where they wanted to succeed for him.

What many angry fans forget to realize, though, is that the Jets don't need to tank in order to get a top pick in the upcoming draft. New York owns the Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick which is currently slated for fourth overall. The more the Colts lose (as expected), the better chance the Jets have of getting their future face of the franchise at quarterback.

Their own pick can be helpful in that regard, but it's not the be-all-end-all of the team's draft strategy. They can win as many games as possible and still come away with a top pick.

"I don't think anybody in this business is here to lose," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said last week. "I don't think anybody in this business can stomach just going out there and trying to lose; that's just not the way that we're built... regardless of the record."

The idea that the Jets need to lose out in order to get their future franchise quarterback is also a flawed argument. In 2024, the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders missed out on the top overall pick, but managed to take quarterbacks that have gone further in the season than Caleb Williams has. The upcoming 2027 draft class is set to be deeper at the position as well.

New York could end up taking CJ Carr or Darian Mensah with the fourth pick and surround him with talent. This puts them in start contrast to, say, the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets are right on schedule to take a quarterback in the 2027 draft, and they don't need to tank to do it.

Aaron Glenn's job security

Glenn's current record as head coach of the Jets is 6-22. What the majority of fans are most concerned with, watching the team win, is that the more the organization is victorious down the stretch, the more likely it is that Glenn returns for a third season on the job.

We've been clear that seven wins for Glenn seem like the barometer for owner Woody Johnson to keep his current coach. That means New York would have to win four of their final six games. Here's the remaining list of opponents, in no particular order:

Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

New England Patriots

New York is talented enough to win four of these contests and perhaps more if the Bills, Patriots, and other contenders are without key starters.

But that isn't a guarantee either.

New York has two of its victories this season against one-win opponents. They have failed to show the ability to beat teams that are perceived to be better than them. Why would one win on Sunday and three wins this season be enough to save the coach's job?

In reality, there's no guarantee the Jets are going to keep Glenn after a three-point win over a one-win Chargers roster. Anyone saying otherwise is lying. There are a lot more games to determine before any decision gets made.

It would be best for Jets fans to let the process play out—and then wait to see where the team stands going into January, compared to worrying about a future decision over a month away.

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